U Cup Men’s Hockey Preview (Part One)

With the U Cup men’s hockey championship taking place this week at the Aitken Centre beginning Thursday, The Brunswickan takes a look at each of the eight teams involved. Today we take a look at seeds 1-4.

#1) University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds (24-2-4)

Going for a historic third straight national championship and second straight on home ice, the Varsity Reds looked as dominant as ever while cruising through the AUS playoffs undefeated. Coming into the season there were concerns that the departures of several key players during the offseason would weaken the team, but those concerns were quickly abated as several rookies proved capable of immediately excelling in key roles. This team has not skipped a beat. While anything can happen in a single elimination tournament, UNB rightly heads into the U Cup as tournament favourites.

Player to watch: F Kris Bennett

A true jack-of-all-trades, no player exemplifies the type of game UNB coach Gardiner MacDougall asks his team to play more than Bennett. The rookie from Brampton Ont., has impressed all year long with his well-rounded abilities in addition to his superior speed, conditioning and work ethic. If the V-Reds are to win another U Cup title there is no doubt Bennett will play a key role.

#2) University of Alberta Golden Bears (23-4-1)

The last team to have won three straight national titles, the Golden Bears have been every bit as dominant in the Canada West conference this season as UNB has been in the AUS. They lead the entire country in goals for despite having played two less games than teams from the AUS while having also given up the fewest amount of goals against during the regular season. Like UNB, Alberta also made it through conference playoffs undefeated. It would not be a surprise at all to see Alberta end the V-Reds streak of U Cup titles while picking their country leading 16th national men’s hockey championship.

Player to watch: F Luke Philp

Leading all Canada West players with 40 points in 28 games, second year forward Philp heads into the U Cup as one of the favourites to be named tournament MVP. The Golden Bears have a deep and well-rounded offense but Philp is undoubtedly the leader of the group.

#3) McGill University Redmen (22-4-2)

The last team other than the V-Reds or Golden Bears to win a U Sports men’s hockey national championship, the Redmen are looking to take home their first U Cup since 2012 – a win which also came in Fredericton at the Aitken Centre. While they do not garner the same level of attention as the Varsity Reds or Golden Bears they consistently rank among the elite teams in U Sports. While they sport a respectable offense, it is their excellent defensive system that makes the Redman a darkhorse favourite to leave Fredericton as champions once again.

Player to watch: F Jerome Verrier

While McGill’s bread and butter is their tight defensive game, they will need continued production from their top offensive star in Verrier if they hope to defeat the deeper offensive groups held by UNB and Alberta.

#4) Brock University Badgers (14-9-5)

While the Badgers did not have a great regular season, finishing fifth in the OUA West division, they have gotten hot at the perfect time, going 6-1 in the playoffs before falling to McGill in the OUA championship game. Unfortunately for Brock, they will face a very difficult challenge in the first round against fifth ranked St.FX who spent the majority of the season being ranked among the top three teams in the country.

Player to watch: G Clint Windsor

While the Badgers are lacking in high level scoring talent, they remain a team that always has a chance to win due to the elite goaltending of Windsor. The fourth year netminder ranked first in the country with an impressive .930 save percentage during the regular season and somehow managed to be even better during the playoffs. He will need to be at his best if Brock is to have success in the tournament.

Cover photo by Caroline Mercier.