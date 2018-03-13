Provincial government and UNB sign MOU in multi-year funding agreement

Minister of post-secondary education Roger Melanson and UNB president Eddy Campbell signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the provincial government and UNB Tuesday morning. The multi-year funding agreement of almost $28 million is an effort to increase stability in tuition for students and predictability for the university in funding resources.

According to Melanson, the MOU was signed based on five key principles: a one per cent increase to the university’s operating budget for first three years and a two per cent increase in 2020-21, a tuition cap of two per cent for students enrolled at UNB as of 2018-19 or earlier and an ability for the university to implement results from their tuition review starting in 2019-20.

The MOU also stipulates that pilot project funding will be provided to potentially increase enrolment and enhance research and development opportunities. Finally, an annual presentation from the university to a committee of the Legislative Assembly is required to ensure accountability is being maintained throughout.

“We are here today to express and explain and announce a commitment we made as a government when we ran for office,” said Melanson, who said that a new study on New Brunswick shows that over the next ten years, an average of 10,000 opportunities will open up in the job market. Sixty per cent of these opportunities will require a post-secondary certificate or diploma, making Tuesday’s MOU announcement “critical” to New Brunswick.

Melanson praised UNB’s leadership in the province, acknowledging the economic benefits the university brings, which Campbell later said result in a little under five per cent of the province’s GDP, approximately $1.2 billion annually.

“We are trying to organize ourselves around maximizing that impact,” said Campbell in his speech at Sir Howard Douglas Hall on Tuesday morning.

Both Melanson and Campbell shared good news stories of increased accessibility of post-secondary education for students, including results from the free tuition program and tuition relief for the middle class, which this year alone benefitted 1,300 and 300 UNB students respectively.

“Education is the only form of social justice that really matters,” said Campbell.

Both Melanson and Campbell were excited about New Brunswick’s new experiential education project that is receiving provincial government funding and involvement from all of the province’s post-secondary institutions. Melanson also alluded to an upcoming announcement that will be “good news for students in debt relief.”

“Thank you for the work that you are doing for our province and certainly our students,” said Melanson. “The contribution UNB is making to our society and economy is remarkable. Keep on doing it and we’ll be there to support.”