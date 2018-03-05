UNB to face rival St-FX in AUS hockey final

After spending the season so far in a neck-and-neck race for first place in the AUS standings, the UNB Varsity Reds and St.FX X-Men are set to go head-to-head once again—this time in the AUS playoffs’ final round.

The first game is set for Monday night at the Aitken Centre, and will mark the sixth matchup between the two teams this season.

To earn their place in the finals, UNB completed a three-game sweep of the fourth ranked Saint Mary’s Huskies in the semi-final round.

The Varsity Reds looked impressive throughout the series, despite some strong early play from the visiting Huskies in games one and two.

Game one saw SMU give the V-Reds a bit of a scare, as they opened an early two goal lead. However, UNB climbed back midway through the second period when Marcus McIvor and Matt Boudens scored two goals within a 12 second span to tie the game 2-2.

After a hard-fought third period—which saw both teams fail to gain the upper hand—the game went into overtime. Second-year UNB forward Mark Simpson eventually scored the game winning goal, and Boudens and Chris Caissy were credited with assists.

Game two was an equally even match. Cam Brace scored the only goal: a powerplay one assisted by Boudens and Oliver Leblanc, giving UNB the 1-0 win and 2-0 lead in the series.

The Varsity Reds ultimately closed out the series in style with a 6-2 win on Saint Mary’s home ice. Their strong defensive play and goaltending in the first two games may have been the most positive sign that this year’s UNB team is ready to go head-to-head against the nation’s top teams.

V-Reds head coach Gardiner MacDougall certainly seemed to agree after game two, praising the team’s perfect penalty killing over the two games.

“It’s a real good AUS playoff match, [both games ended with a] one-goal separation, scoring was a scarcity and whether you win by one goal or two, it’s result that matters this time of year—so it’s a good step for our hockey club,” he said, adding, “I thought [V-Reds goaltender Alex Dubeau] was our best penalty killer.”

St.FX faced a much rockier road to the finals in a back-and-forth series against the Acadia Axemen that required a full five games.

The X-Men appeared to be on their way to closing out their series with a powerful win of their own when they opened up game five with 5-0 first period lead. Acadia then rebounded in the second and third periods. St.FX ultimately won the game 6-5, but there is no doubt they will be using that near-collapse as motivation in the series against the Varsity Reds.

The four finalists will meet in championship series, with Saint Mary’s and Acadia making up the consolation and St. FX and UNB competing for the AUS title. Both sets will be best-of-three and will happen on Monday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 7. A time has also been set aside for Friday, March 9 if needed. UNB will kick of their series against the X-Men at the Aitken Centre on Monday at 7 p.m.