‘Come gather ‘round people!’: Autism Connections Fredericton hosts charity event celebrating Bob Dylan’s music

A sea of kind faces and Autism Connections t-shirts greet me at the door as “Like a Rolling Stone: Celebrating the Music of Bob Dylan” gets underway at Dolan’s Pub on Wednesday night. There is only standing room available when I arrive (20 minutes before the show was set to begin). It’s safe to say I have never seen Dolan’s so packed on a Wednesday.

Autism Connections Fredericton is committed to providing relevant support, resources and education to individuals living with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and to their families as well. Over 20 local musicians came together to perform a variety of songs from Dylan’s vast, ever-growing catalogue in support of the local non-profit.

The first half of the show consists of Dylan’s earlier acoustic works performed as duets and small ensembles (some of whom were even volunteers with Autism Connections). This rustic composition allows the audience to notice subtle elements of the tunes—such as Moon Joyce, Cathy Hutch and Mary Milliken’s renditions of “The Times They are a Changin’,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “Forever Young” and “Knocking on Heaven’s Door.”

The stage becomes a stompin’ ground for four and five-piece bands in the second half of the show, which attracts the rhythmically-oriented audience members to the dance floor. It is a party. Mackinaw (whose vocalist actually sounded like Bob Dylan!) performs songs like “If Not for You” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright.”

The Feels Good Orchestra takes the stage last. By now it is eleven o’clock, so a lot of the mature audience has gone home. The show-goers that remain are either bobbing and shuffling on the dance floor, or beginning to hop to tables with a better view, and I am able to score a spot next to the stage. They play “Baby Let Me Follow You Down” and “All Along the Watchtower,” which completely rock the house. Next, the lead vocalist of the Feels Good Orchestra calls for anyone who is willing to come to the stage and belt out the choruses. A few more bodies fill the modest platform before the minor chord progression of “I Shall Be Released” begins to ring out.

Now the dancers are in the limelight. It’s feels like the Maritimes’ own Woodstock, and singers are harmonizing through shared microphones. The guitarist playing the lefty, robin-egg strat doesn’t even have a pick. He noodles with his soul.

And I look over at my sister, who agreed to keep me company for the second set. She is smiling. I can’t help but think about something the first performer of the night, Michelle Dangle, said in-between songs: “Not a lot has changed in the world since these songs came out.” She’s right—but in more ways than I think she meant.

It’s true that populations still proclaim their “entitlements” in unjust wars all over the world, and that poverty drives whole families to death—but it’s also true that music still transforms us, challenges our judgemental thoughts and unites us.

If you haven’t had the chance to delve into Bob Dylan’s intimidatingly extensive works, do it. You will be transformed—or maybe even released.