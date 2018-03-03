Low voter turnout, many uncontested candidates in UNBSU election

Richard Du was elected president of the Student Union in the UNBSU election that ended on Friday. Simal Qureshi, Ali Balcom, Emily Meagher and Benjamin Palmer were elected vice-presidents advocacy, internal, finance and operations, and student life respectively.

The election saw a 19.9 per cent voter turnout—down from the 22.8 per cent of voters last year.

It was an election that had three executive candidates run unopposed: Du, Balcom and Palmer, who were the candidates for president, vice-president internal and vice-president student life. The three ran together under one platform—called Redesign UNB—which advocated for things such as “new innovative, amazing and hype events;” making “homecoming lit;” reclaiming the SUB and a tiered parking system.

“This election, we wanted to voice how important it is to be proud of our amazing campus, our school community and of being UNB students,” Du said. “In the upcoming school year, we look forward to creating an extraordinary, vibrant, strong and inclusive UNB experience for all of you.”

Qureshi beat Sydney Rankin and Perry Dykens for the position of vice-president advocacy in one of the rare contested positions in the election. Meagher collected 258 votes over Madeleine Gorman-Asal for vice-president finance and operations.

“I’m so thrilled to accept the position of [vice-president] finance and operations after running against such a bright and qualified individual. I’m most excited to collaborate with all my fellow students at UNB to create student-focused events and initiatives,” Meagher said.

Overall, 16 out of the 23 positions available to vote for were uncontested.

Results

President: Richard Du

Vice-president advocacy: Simal Qureshi

Vice-president internal: Ali Balcom

Vice-president finance and operations: Emily Meagher

Vice-president student life: Benjamin Palmer

Women’s representative: Emily Mackenzie

LGBTQ representative: Eric Zundel

International students representative: Duc Le

Indigenous students representative: Nadia Wysote

Off-campus representative: Jonathan Lazarev

Inclusion representative (2): Craig Fernandez and Jharana Luitel

Board of Governors (2): Chloe Jardine and Richard Du

Senate—1 year (3): Olivia Hamilton, Sam Crete and Jeremy Slayter

Senate—2 years: Srijain Shrestha

Brunswickan Board of Directors: Aiden Pluta

Business Administration rep: Madison Beairsto

Science rep: Eric Meng

Nursing rep: Emily McMillan

Forestry rep: Louis Cormier

Engineering rep: Shanece Wilson

Computer science rep: Tea Fazio

Law rep: Alexander McKinnon

Renaissance College rep: Grace Mangusso

A referendum question on behalf of the Brunswickan that asked for a $1 increase per term in student fees was voted down by the student body.