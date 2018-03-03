Low voter turnout, many uncontested candidates in UNBSU election

Richard Du was elected president of the Student Union in the UNBSU election that ended on Friday. Simal Qureshi, Ali Balcom, Emily Meagher and Benjamin Palmer were elected vice-presidents advocacy, internal, finance and operations, and student life respectively.
The election saw a 19.9 per cent voter turnout—down from the 22.8 per cent of voters last year.
It was an election that had three executive candidates run unopposed: Du, Balcom and Palmer, who were the candidates for president, vice-president internal and vice-president student life. The three ran together under one platform—called Redesign UNB—which advocated for things such as “new innovative, amazing and hype events;” making “homecoming lit;” reclaiming the SUB and a tiered parking system.
“This election, we wanted to voice how important it is to be proud of our amazing campus, our school community and of being UNB students,” Du said. “In the upcoming school year, we look forward to creating an extraordinary, vibrant, strong and inclusive UNB experience for all of you.”
Qureshi beat Sydney Rankin and Perry Dykens for the position of vice-president advocacy in one of the rare contested positions in the election. Meagher collected 258 votes over Madeleine Gorman-Asal for vice-president finance and operations.
“I’m so thrilled to accept the position of [vice-president] finance and operations after running against such a bright and qualified individual. I’m most excited to collaborate with all my fellow students at UNB to create student-focused events and initiatives,” Meagher said.
Overall, 16 out of the 23 positions available to vote for were uncontested.
Results
President: Richard Du
Vice-president advocacy: Simal Qureshi
Vice-president internal: Ali Balcom
Vice-president finance and operations: Emily Meagher
Vice-president student life: Benjamin Palmer
Women’s representative: Emily Mackenzie
LGBTQ representative: Eric Zundel
International students representative: Duc Le
Indigenous students representative: Nadia Wysote
Off-campus representative: Jonathan Lazarev
Inclusion representative (2): Craig Fernandez and Jharana Luitel
Board of Governors (2): Chloe Jardine and Richard Du
Senate—1 year (3): Olivia Hamilton, Sam Crete and Jeremy Slayter
Senate—2 years: Srijain Shrestha
Brunswickan Board of Directors: Aiden Pluta
Business Administration rep: Madison Beairsto
Science rep: Eric Meng
Nursing rep: Emily McMillan
Forestry rep: Louis Cormier
Engineering rep: Shanece Wilson
Computer science rep: Tea Fazio
Law rep: Alexander McKinnon
Renaissance College rep: Grace Mangusso
A referendum question on behalf of the Brunswickan that asked for a $1 increase per term in student fees was voted down by the student body.
1 Comment
Tiered parking? does that mean parking by the library is for wealthy students and the rest of us can park behind the aitken centre? Not sure how this fixes anything.