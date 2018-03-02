Women’s volleyball ends tough season with no wins

A long season of hard fought games proved futile for the Varsity Reds women’s volleyball team who finished their run with a 20-loss streak.

After starting off the season with lofty goals, the V-Reds continued to fall short in each of their regular season games. Their determination alone was not enough to push them into the AUS Championships and hey finished last in the league and held sixth position for the duration of the season.

During the first semester, the Reds played five exhibition games against some of the top teams in the country, gaining a single win against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees. Their other games were lost to teams in at least the top four positions in their regions.

Throughout the regular season, the Reds won 14 of their 74 sets. The 60 that they lost accounted for all 20 of their defeats. Though many of these losses were within the regular range, the Reds were able to push 9 of their sets past the 25 point set threshold.

Megan Kuciak led the team in sets and digs with 74 and 182 respectively. Kirsten Burns led the team in kills with 140. Julia Diemert had 53 blocks total, putting her at the top of the UNB squad and third in the league.

Around the league

The AUS saw tough competition this year in women’s volleyball, centered mostly on the top three teams.

The Saint Mary’s Huskies, Acadia Axewomen and Dalhousie Tigers, the defending champions, dominated the court this year as the only teams of the six to gain more wins than losses. The Huskies and Axewomen both earned 14 wins out of their 20 games and were led by the Tigers, who cleaned up the competition with 19 wins. Dalhousie’s only loss was served to them during a match against the Axewomen during the AUS league tournament hosted by Moncton.

The Memorial University Seahawks will be joining the top three teams in the AUS Championships as well as hosting the tournament in St. John’s from March 2-3. MUN won eight of their 20 games.

The winner of the AUS Champions will go on to the USport Championships hosted by Laval from March 16 – 18.

Photo by Caroline Mercier.