Stratford Festival’s Romeo and Juliet screens across Canada

“Two households, both alike in dignity, In fair Verona, where we lay our scene, From ancient grudge break to new mutiny, Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean.”

These lines are familiar to millions of English students, teachers, theatre-goers and Shakespeare fanatics alike. Beginning Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, they set the scene for this world-renowned and celebrated play.

This show has been produced innumerable times by theatre companies across the globe, which makes taking on the show a daunting task for any company. Yet the Stratford Festival is once again tackling the piece with their 2017 production, and it is being screened across Canada in partnership with Cineplex theatres on March 3.

There are, however, merits and disadvantages to filming theatre, as Sarah Farb, Stratford’s Juliet, remarked: “It’s really exciting, but it’s also a bit, well, we hope that everyone keeps in mind that what was recorded was a live performance. So, if they could do several takes of something it would be great, but it’s nice to have the proper representation of the show that we rehearsed and are so proud of presented so widely. It’s obviously rare for that to happen for a theater production.”

Furthermore, the age gap between the lovers and the other characters shows a societal reality that is ignored by most productions, as Romeo’s portrayer Antoine Yared argues, “this is a story of generations, and a generation of adults failing a generation of adolescents. I think we’ve seen the parts played as older and now it’s become normalized, but I think that if they’re played in their early twenties, then it makes them dumber It makes them seem like they should know better, but if you play them younger, it seems like they’re just trying to figure it out and do the best they can within the circumstances that they’re in, and they just haven’t had that life experience.”

Another aspect of the show that is hardly glossed over is the misogyny. Particularly affecting Farb’s performance and experience, she sees the benefit, difficulty and over-arching lesson applied to contemporary society from that aspect.

“The repercussions of that [misogyny] during the time, such as Juliet being bought and sold essentially like property, was highlighted very much in her relationship to her father and to the expectations that they have for her and Paris. That was always there but it was just sort of dormant, for me at least, in other productions that I had seen.

“Of course in our social climate, that dimension of any story is going to stand out—just because we’re now, thankfully, far attuned to any whiff of something like that. We’re really excavating these works and examining how they’ve shaped our feelings now. The clues are there and have been the whole time; now they’re just a lot louder. We see that in the station of women in general throughout the piece, but we also see that women are very intelligent and capable of decisions beyond what men were capable of, specifically between Romeo and Juliet.”