New record label company She Said Feck Records set to launch with official release party

Music lover Kate Butler has been working hard on creating her new Fredericton-based record label and management company, She Said Feck Records.

Two of the label’s acts are Fredericton band CHIPS, who specialize in a pop/punk sound, and the blues/rock trio The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire.

The four-member CHIPS recently released a new single and video titled “Modern Days,” with an album to follow in summer 2018. The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire are working on their first EP, which will also be released in summer 2018. Until then, the trio will be performing around New Brunswick and Nova Scotia with the Andrew Moore Band.

“I’m really excited to dig into processes I haven’t been a part of before,” said Butler. “I am also really excited to work with some new artists, those who I haven’t had the opportunity to work with.”

The label will be hosting an official launch party on March 2, which will be co-presented by PENSION Clothing Co. The show will take place at the Capital Complex and feature live performances from CHIPS, Diner Drugs and FireRescue. A similar celebratory show will then take place in Moncton on March 3 at The Tide and Boar, featuring performances from CHIPS, FireRescue and Radium Doxy.

“It’s going to be an awesome show with three really different bands. Labelmates CHIPS will be playing and debuting their new single ‘Modern Days’ for the first time and I’m really excited to have Moncton’s Diner Drugs on the bill. I’m a huge fan of theirs. And FireRescue are great buds from Moncton,” said Butler. “We have a few other surprises lined up, but you’ll just have to come and see to check it all out.”