Track and field rakes in the points at AUS Championships

The Varsity Reds were in Moncton last weekend at the AUS Championships where they finished fourth on the women’s side and second on the men’s.

With 35 total point scoring performances, the Varsity Reds left the track with 16 medals.

On the women’s side, Sydney MacDonald, Victoria Leblanc and Callie McGuire scored points for the upperclassmen, followed closely by first year Brianna Forbes. MacDonald finished the weekend with three silver medals, placing second in the 60m hurdles, long jump and the women’s pentathlon.

“My day one was definitely a highlight,” said MacDonald. “I got two silvers and I did season bests in all of my [pentathlon] events and I got two personal bests.”

The beginning of MacDonald’s season was plagued with injury leaving her unsure of what to expect from this season.

“I mean, it’s always great to have a repeat,” she said. “But during the fall season I had a concussion and that really messed me up. So as much as it was nice last year to have such a great season, this year I was only focusing on this meet and trying for personal bests.”

Leblanc won the gold, only .03 metres ahead of MacDonald, in the long jump. This was complemented by first-year Forbes, who earned a second place finish in the triple jump.

“I think that as far as my first AUS goes I am really happy,” said Forbes. “I got silver in the triple jump and I was really, really proud of that. Overall it was a good meet—I was really impressed.”

The women’s team finished in fourth place behind Universite de Moncton’s Aigles Bleues and edging out the Memorial Seahawks.

The men’s side had even greater success, with 24 top six results and 11 medals.

UNB cross country star Michael Colford managed a third place finish in the 1500m run with a time of 4:04.84. Varsity Reds’ Tyrell Marin joined Colford in the medals with a third place finish in the 300m Dash, slightly behind third-year Braden Harrison who placed second. Harrison, though slightly above his best time, was optimistic about his finish.

“I was actually pretty happy with it,” said Harrison. “It was a good run, I was coming off injuries at the start of the season so I was happy with it.”

UNB’s jumpers and throwers on the men’s side dominated the podium. Brandon Cleghan managed a silver in the high jump and a bronze in the long jump, coming in at 1.82m and 6.31m respectively.

The tag team of third-year Liam Turgeon and second-year Jarod Manuel earned podium positions in both the shot put and the weight throw. Manuel placed second in the shot with a throw of 14.36m edging out Turgeon, who received bronze. Roles reversed in the weight throw, with Turgeon throwing nearly a metre further than the rest of the competition for first place, and Manuel earning third.

The men’s team placed second behind the defending champions from Dalhousie and in front of the legendary St. FX program.

Despite their fantastic performances, the UNB teams did not qualify any athletes for the USports National Championships.

