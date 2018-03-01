STU offers excellent production of Urinetown, The Musical

Urinetown, The Musical, originally created by Greg Kotis and Mark Hoffman, was recently reprised by a team at STU.

The musical revolves around a shortage of water in a town where public toilets are under the control of a profit-oriented private company called Urine Good Company (UGC). In this area, “the poor” need to give money to two UGC workers, Bobby Strong and Penelope Pennywise, in order to use the toilet. If they fail to do so, they are taken to “Urinetown” by the cops.

The structure of the musical was intriguing and interactive. The narrations introduced through conversations between Officer Lockstock and Little Sally, played by Miguel Roy and Mallory Kelly respectively, were brilliantly executed and kept the audience involved before and after key moments in the show.

Roy really captivated the viewer’s attention during his solo narrations, in which he relayed concise information to keep the audience on track with the story, while allowing enough room for suspense.

“Urinetown”, “It’s a Privilege to Pee”, “Mr Cladwell” and the Act One Finale really stood out since even though these songs involved more performers relative to the other songs, the contribution from each individual performer could still be seen.

There was a very good coordination of sound, light and stage props by the whole team. The stage design was simple, yet very effective and dynamic. Using a staircase on wheels as a prominent prop through a few songs could have been tricky, but the performances were carried out gracefully.

Act Two allowed cast members from “the poor” to stand out through different songs.

Going from Act One to Act Two, Lucas Tapley, who played Bobby Strong, started off as the obedient UGC worker and smoothly transitioned into the convincing rebellious leader of “the poor” ready to avenge his father.

Cladwell B. Cladwell, the owner of the UGC, was portrayed very well by Ben Smith. Smith held on to being a father and the businessman who will do anything to get money throughout the show.

Sydney Hallett, as Hope Cladwell, really shined in “I See a River” from Act Two. In this song she was able to demonstrate the full range of her vocal skills which was as not prominent in Act One.

Urinetown was a funny play that tackled a real life issue where resources are not being sustainably and equally distributed.

Along with all the cast members, the orchestra and the choreography were outstanding key elements in this play. The use of props in some acts really elevated the difficulty and quality of several acts. This show was definitely a quality product that could only happen through team effort and good management.