UPDATED: Sir Max Aitken Pool to close next fall

By Emma MacDonald and Emma McPhee

The city of Fredericton and UNB announced on Thursday that the Sir Max Aitken Pool [SMA] will close in September 2018 because they could not reach an agreement after recent discussions between both parties.



UNB had offered to split the costs with the city in order to keep the pool open for one more year but the city refused the offer. The pool has been slated for demolition in September 2018, according to the original plan made in March 2017.



In a joint-statement from the city and UNB, future capital investments into the pool were deemed too risky because of “the age of the building, and the fact that the building systems are past their life expectancy,” as well as “ongoing operating costs.”



“We are disappointed that we were not able to help find a solution to Fredericton’s pool needs,” said George MacLean, UNB’s vice-president academic in the joint-statement.



The press release also provided a statement from Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien.



“We understand this decision is not what competitive swimmers in the region will want to hear, but while we were supportive of keeping the pool open longer, after long deliberation and review, it is not a sustainable decision to continue to operate the facility.”



The Sir Max Aitken Pool, located in UNB’s Lady Beaverbrook Gym, sees over 200,000 user visits per year. Approximately 80 per cent of users are from the Fredericton community.



The pool is home to the UNB swim team, Fredericton’s diving team, Fredericton’s synchronized swimming team, a senior’s swimming group and the Fredericton Aquanauts Swim Team for youth in the region.

Agreement with university just ‘wasn’t to be’: Mayor



O’Brien met with members of the media at the SMA on Thursday to answer questions regarding the announcement.

According to O’Brien, keeping the SMA open “was just not a sustainable decision for the taxpayers of Fredericton.” O’Brien said that in the deal, the city would have been responsible for the operational costs; costs of risks associated with past, present, future repairs and maintenance; and costs of liabilities.

O’Brien said the initial conversation between the university and city for a new centre “just wasn’t to be,” and with this new deal, it just ended up that “the city of Fredericton would take on too much of the risk solely,” and it was uncertain where the funds would be found if anything happened to the SMA during the time it was kept open.

UNB negotiated with the city ‘for several months’

In an email to the university community, UNB president outlined the many offers made by the university to the city.

UNB had originally attempted to negotiate the construction of a new pool on the UNB campus in partnership with the city, but the city chose instead chose to try to work with the YMCA.

Following this, the university made two offers to the city in an attempt to keep the SMA open for another year, both of which were declined by the city. The first asked the city to split the pool’s operating costs for the year, with the city paying 60 per cent and UNB 40 per cent. This was in line with the city’s own cost assessment.

The second was an offer to lease the pool to the city for $1 per year and have the city “take over the operating costs and control user fees.” UNB would have also paid 40 per cent of the operating costs until September 2019.

The city ultimately declined because of the financial risks inherent with the operation of an aging building.

“For more than a decade we’ve advocated our case for a new pool to the city and other stakeholders. We regret that the city’s response to our offers means UNB will not be a partner in the drive to find a solution to Fredericton’s pool needs,” Campbell said in his email.

“This news will undoubtedly bring disappointment and frustration to people who depend on a competitive pool, and we empathize with them.”

Plans to re-home pool user groups in the works

The city has a draft schedule for displaced pool users when the SMA shuts down in September. O’Brien estimates up to 60 per cent of recreational users from the SMA will be able to move to the Fredericton Indoor Pool, and there “might” be some opportunity for competitive user groups to find time at pools around the city.

Increasing operating hours of the Fredericton Indoor Pool is something the city anticipates will be necessary to accommodate users, but O’Brien says there is no possibility they’ll be able to accommodate everyone.

UNB director of athletics John Richard, said that they’re extremely disappointed the SMA pool closure will go ahead in September, and they’ll be using the next six to eight weeks to “explore all possible solutions” for the UNB Varsity Reds swimming program.

“This will continue to be an important priority for us, in addition to other notable events on the immediate horizon for our athletics department,” said Richard.

Plans for new aquatic facility up in the air

Long-term plans for a new aquatic facility in Fredericton are still unknown. O’Brien said a potential memorandum of understanding announced with the YMCA was still “very, very preliminary.” The YMCA has expressed interest in working with the city, but it is still unknown whether this will result in a pool or a field house.

“Right now we’ll continue to talk to anyone who is interested in [building projects], but our focus right now is completely on trying to secure funding for our primary focus, [the performing arts centre]. You can’t have ten priorities or you have none,” said O’Brien, who stressed the importance the city places on using its infrastructure budget on buildings the city actually owns.

“UNB could always be somebody down the road when the time is right and we have some our priorities lined up…we [could] get around to talking about aquatic facilities again sometime in the future,” O’Brien said, adding that the aquatic facility would have to be off campus.

“UNB could still be some kind of operating partner with us, but it would obviously be a facility that would not be on their campus.”

Plans are still being developed for the new performing arts centre, and O’Brien says once those are completed they’ll be working on “obtaining funding commitments from provincial and federal governments.”

With files from Erin Sawden.