Unb Art Centre to launch new photo exhibition and music series

The UNB Art Centre is set to open “A Terrible Beauty” exhibition and launch new a music series in March.

The exhibition “A Terrible Beauty: The Seductive Lens of Edward Burtynsky” showcases the large-format photographs of celebrated Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky. It will feature 25 of the photographer’s digital chromogenic prints, as well as a portfolio of smaller prints entitled “Pentimento.“

“[Burtynsky] uses commercial photography techniques: really saturated colors, very rich tones and high contrasts between blacks and whites in a large scale—billboard sign size, almost. He presents us with this: images that are so beautiful—and yet intellectually, we realize that they are horrific scars on our landscape,” said Marie Maltais, director of the UNB Art Centre.

These images were shot from 800 feet above the earth with a 60-megapixel camera to show the effects of climate change on a macro-scale. For Maltais, this series captures the effect of how humans have modified and impacted the planet.

“He has shown us the indelible mark of tailing ponds, tar sands and urban sprawl—the effects of our insatiable need for more,” Maltais said.

The collection that will be on display at the UNB Art Centre is composed of selected works from the artist’s various series, such as “Water,” “Shipbreaking” and “Mines.”

“That’s exciting for us, because we can see the progression of his work and the progression of his ideas as he’s moved from the very early days—like in the 80s—to 2018,” said Maltais.

The body of work, produced between 1985 and 2016, was gifted to the UNB Permanent Collection by the artist. “Burtynsky is someone who I think speaks to the world we are living in today—and so I approached the artist, and he was happy to have his work in a university collection. It was an interest to him to preserve his work in an environment that’s educational,” said Maltais.

The exhibition is part of the UNB Art Centre’s World Water Day Series, celebrated on March 22. The centre has been doing these thematic exhibitions since 2011, and this year’s features these photographs to bring awareness to water and environmental issues.

This exhibition will open March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., along with a new music series called FLOW. The exhibit will be viewable until April 6 at the Arts Centre located in Memorial Hall. It is open to the public, free of charge.

Cellist Danielle Bojczuk will be opening the FLOW music series on opening night, performing in a space surrounded by Burtynsky’s work. “It is an interesting and unique approach to allow the artist not to just to play music in a gallery setting—which is fairly common—but to choose the music to reflect the art that’s going to be around them,” Maltais said.

Maltais said the motivation behind starting a new music series is to feature local talent and integrate all the disciplines as they have done before, by organizing projects with music, theatre, dance and image. “This is just a new exploration in this direction and an ability to bring two kinds of audiences to cross over.”