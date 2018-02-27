New Vegan and Vegetarian Society for UNB and STU students

For vegan and vegetarian students—or for interested meat-eaters—there is now a Vegan and Vegetarian Society at UNB and STU.

The society was founded by co-presidents and fourth-year students Zoe Jackson and Chloe Lauther, as well as Emma Donnelly, Seshu Iyengar and Robyn Anderson.

Jackson said they were inspired to create the society after discovering there was a lack of food options available on campus for vegans, vegetarians and students with general dietary restrictions.

“We just kind of looked around campus, and there was no representation for vegans or vegetarians—or even anyone with dietary restrictions, soy or lactose intolerant. A lot of products at the cafe—even at meal hall—have dairy in it or some semblance of that,” said Jackson.

Lauther said that another reason for creating the society was to create a supporting community for students. Jackson noted it can be hard for vegans and vegetarians to find each other.

“Because it’s really scattered, you know? You’ll meet a vegan or vegetarian every so often, so it’d be nice to bring them under one umbrella and foster a community,” said Jackson.

The club’s immediate priorities include building relationships and networking with different groups in the community, starting up their logo apparel and hosting a number of activities.

“We were also thinking of doing little bake sales around campus and stuff, just to have more options for people, I think it’d be fun. I know even if I wasn’t vegan, I’d love to see more stuff like that around and have more options for people,” said Lauther.

Lauther encourages students who are interested in the society to attend the meetings, adding that the group isn’t exclusive to just vegans and vegetarians. All interested students are more than welcome. Future meetings will be held bi-weekly on Sundays at 1:30 p.m.

“For anyone who’s interested in the health aspects, the environmental aspects or the animal cruelty aspects—if anyone’s interested in any of that, they’re welcome to join the group and see what we’re talking about,” said Lauther. “They’re welcome to come to our meetings and pitch in their ideas on anything they want to see on campus.”

The Vegan and Vegetarian Society will be hosting a trivia night at the cellar on March 19, with questions that aren’t necessarily related to food or health, so all students will have a chance to win.