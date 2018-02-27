Lemon Bucket Orkestra an entertaining musical experience and spectacle

What exactly is the Lemon Bucket Orkestra? This question will ring through your mind before, during and after their performance. Self-described as “a guerilla-punk-balkan-folk-brass band,” this large Canadian ensemble of Eastern European and bohemian roots tends to provide the audience with more questions than answers. Nevertheless, they also provide an immensely entertaining musical experience and spectacle. They left their most recent audience with such an experience at the Fredericton Playhouse last Friday night.

With songs hailing from Ukraine, Russia, Serbia and other Slavic countries, the band is an ensemble that roams all over Eastern Europe in terms of musical origin. This kind of setlist highlights the ethnic similarities and cultural differences in their music—much like how their own group of unique instruments and musicians is held together by their largest similarity: difference. The culture of Eastern Europe is endlessly fascinating for those unfamiliar with it.

However, there were also Eastern European audience members: a large corner of the audience hailed from Serbia, and there were a few Ukrainian and Russian spectators. It was pleasant to see positive cultural exchange, but also to see a people so proud of their culture watch it receive the attention it so rightly deserves.

To facilitate cultural exchange, Lemon Bucket Orkestra does it through song, dance and compassion. The music could be described as eclectic or even exhilarating; stemming from their folk-roots, the band incorporate fiddles, screams and a sousaphone. The sousaphone is large tuba-like instrument that the bearer can play while standing. The one owned by Lemon Bucket Orkestra is painted with a white exterior, and the interior of the horn bears the band’s name and a painted lemon bucket.

This unique arrangement makes audience members want to dance in the aisles—and the band members themselves encourage it. The lead vocalist and fiddler, Mark Marczyk, said that the last time the band performed at the Playhouse, they ran into a bit of trouble with the fire marshal when they allowed the entire audience to come and dance on stage. Nevertheless, dancing still took place, albeit in smaller numbers.

The band culminates Eastern European culture with a sense of informality, such that each performance carries a sense of revelry in its atmosphere. This feeling contrasts with the traditional view and interpretation of the band’s instruments and cultural heritage—its only earnest trait being the band members’ talents, as all else is steeped in sarcasm and easy-going humour.

This feeling of celebration was captured by the end of Lemon Bucket Orkestra’s performance: though they could not allow the audience to come on stage, the band decided to come to the audience. Standing on the seats and playing in the crowd, the band removed all division between the performer and audience member, and transformed the theatre into a dance hall, breaking any traditional concepts of stage design. The band finished with a touching moment of celebration, as they sang a traditional Ukrainian birthday song for a young boy who danced throughout the entire show.