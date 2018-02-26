“He is weary, but he presses on:” A review of Tayo Aluko’s Call Mr. Robeson

Call Mr. Robeson: A Life, with Songs was performed by Tayo Aluko with support from live piano accompaniment, on Feb. 22 at the Fredericton Playhouse. Aluko’s production has garnered awards from many fringe festivals across continents—and anyone who has watched the show will assert that such awards have been given justly.

As the audience enters the auditorium, they encounter a stage sparsely set with flags of various nations, photographs of civil rights leaders, books ranging from African history to musicology and other accoutrements spread about the stage. Together, they create a group of objects that symbolise the life of Paul Robeson: sporadic, multicultural and intellectual. Theatrically, the set serves as a confined area in which Aluko will perform, using himself as a physical focal point and the centre of the audience’s attention. The piano is adjacent to the set, serving as both part of the ensemble and an important musical accompaniment that connects the audience with the performer.

After a few moments of a tune from the mid-20th century, Aluko steps on stage singing “Ol’ Man River” with the support of the pianist (whom Aluko refers to multiple times as Harriet). Aluko, trudging his way to centre-stage, holds a chair above his head, symbolizing the great burden that Robeson bore throughout his life. From the piece’s first moments, Aluko connects the concepts of song and struggle.

As he sets down the chair in its appropriate position, Aluko begins to enthrall the audience with Robeson’s story, but also encouragement from his father that helped him achieve great fame and success. The show’s structure is brilliant, as it forces the audience to see Robeson’s humanity.

All of the emotion that Aluko conveys with his marvelous acting is bolstered by his renditions of Robeson’s songs. In Aluko’s moments of song, he portrays Robeson performing for an audience—and in a certain manner, performs within a performance, bringing the audience closer to the real man through musicality. This notion mirrors Robeson’s own life, as he believed music music to be a universal language.

Not only is the show theatrically impressive, but it also captures a poignant moment in history that affects current events—particularly in the United States. Aluko brings the audience along with Robeson as he travels through Europe and branches out around the globe. An important moment in Robeson’s life was meeting Welsh coal miners, which sparked his reverence for the working class and his love affair with the Soviet Union.

Far from the only one of Robeson’s love affairs, Aluko is careful not to idealize the man. Much like his public life, Robeson had personal struggles with a troubled marriage, mental illness and recovery from early childhood trauma. While he dealt with these issues, Aluko conveys how Robeson was assailed by people of all creeds for his views on racial equity, due to his fame and accessibility.

Nevertheless, Aluko eloquently related Robeson’s message to the audience, all while being intensely entertaining and moving. After the show, Aluko conducted a Q&A session with the audience, and this moment punctuated the show’s importance. Not only is it beautiful creative expression, but it is a social commentary interacting with the contemporary world—much in the same manner that Aluko provokes contemplation in the audience.

The piece challenges our traditional understandings of history, struggle, political resistance and much more. In Aluko’s last moments on stage, as he lifts the chair from the centre and repeats his march in the same fashion as the show’s beginning, the audience now sees a man they understand—a man they can’t help feel compassion for, and a man who emblemizes the endless struggles of oppressed peoples. Robeson is weary, but he presses on, just as Aluko presses on with his story.