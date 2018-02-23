Victoria on Valentine’s Day: Independence and gratefulness in an age of serial-monogamy (and, also—a review)

I haven’t been out by myself in a long time. I used to come downtown to sit and write often. But life gets busy: You go to school, you go to class, you find a partner, you go out for drinks and you keep forgetting to feed the cats…I had almost forgotten the easy quiet found looking through restaurant fronts while dodging slushy puddles on King Street, or the crackling chatter of winter tires that cruise past while you wait for the automatic crosswalk lights. What made all of this more viable still was the invigorated Valentine’s Day aura that wafted through the whole downtown centre. Though I walked through these streets on my own, I felt in good company.

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day brings out some people’s most honourable behaviour. I’m a sap, OK? And I was completely inspired by the love I saw. My pace towards The Playhouse quickened. I couldn’t contain the excitement I felt for this outing. The moment my coat was off and my swanky-self (I was dressed nice for my date with myself) was planted in my assigned red velvet chair, I filled four pages of my journal with ideas for this story.

This story has come full circle. So meta.

Officially, I’m writing this piece to review Victoria, a play written by the late Canadian playwright Charles Fariala. I’d better get started on that.

The play Victoria explores themes of illness, old age and death through the character of Victoria, an elderly woman suffering from dementia. Though Victoria is no longer in control of her life, and is confined to a wheelchair, the play is far from a simple depressing tale.

Victoria. One moment, she is your sweet, caramel-kisses grandmother with wavering lucidity, and the next she is a ballroom dancer, a tap dancer, an erotic dancer practicing wheelchair acrobatics, and we, the audience, are privileged to witness her final exploration of the self.

The visual components of this show were something to behold. When the lights went up, the stage was barren, save for a series of sheets (like the ones they use as room dividers in hospitals) hanging from out-of-sight tracks. The sheets created a maze of fabric that could shift with a swift pull from the character of the male nurse.

Though a simple concept, the sheets allowed for seemingly infinite dynamics in light and shadow to play throughout the show. No words could replace the visceral experience of the seamless synchronicity between an old-lady-made-new and her decrepit wheelchair as they waltzed beneath blue-muted lights and one hundred shadows. As Victoria becomes more reliant on her chair, the shadows become anxious. In one scene, Victoria is front and centre. She takes the spotlight while four other versions of her are projected on the sterile sheets behind her, signalling four interpretations of despair.

During these disorderly scenes, I find myself wanting it all to be over. I want the play to be over. I want Victoria’s suffering and disintegrating to be over. I want the dying to be over, and eventually, I get that, though it isn’t necessarily pretty. But I guess life isn’t pretty either. Much of our experiences are graceless and awkward.

Overall, Victoria was an immersive treasure of a play that transported an audience through an often neglected chapter of life. In doing this, the play challenged what is to be expected in dying, and communicated the presence of liveliness to be found there.