Beaverbrook Art Gallery turns a spotlight on forgotten histories in celebration of Black History Month

The Beaverbrook Art Gallery is presenting “Overlooked,” where two New Brunswick artists return home to turn a spotlight on forgotten stories.

Presented in the context of Black History Month, the spotlight will be presented in the Beaverbrook’s Orientation Gallery. In it, the work of two artists draws attention to often under-recognized black history.

The feature is organized by the Beaverbrook Art Gallery with contributions from the New Brunswick Black History Society’s Mary Louise McCarthy and Graham Nickerson.

The first artwork featured is River Scene (1885) by Edward Bannister (1828-1901). Born and raised in St. Andrews, NB, Bannister eventually became an important visual arts figure in Rhode Island. However, subject to the racism of the day, his works faded from art history for nearly a century.

The second piece featured is Private Roy, Canadian Women’s Army Corps (1946) by Molly Lamb Bobak. The work shows Private Eva Roy, a black woman, in uniform tending bar at a canteen in Halifax. The artwork is on loan from the Canadian War Museum’s Beaverbrook Collection of War Art.

“The dignified and strong representation of Private Roy broke from the established tradition of portraying black women as exotic and sexualized beings. Thus, it should be considered remarkable that Private Roy is presented as an icon of the war at home,” Nickerson said in the Beaverbrook Art Gallery’s press release about the exhibit.

“These histories are all too often left out of what gets told. By spotlighting these works in our Orientation Gallery, just inside our main door, we hope to bring attention to some of these stories, and to ensure better that members of all our province’s communities can see themselves in this Gallery,” added the gallery’s director and CEO Tom Smart.

The featured artworks will remain on view until April 1.

This is certainly an exciting time for the Beaverbrook. The gallery recently launched a new exhibition profiling the work of Alex Janvier, one of Canada’s most respected living Indigenous artists. The exhibition runs until May 21, features nearly 100 of his works and is organized by the National Gallery of Canada.