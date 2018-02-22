UNBSU executive candidates’ profiles

Voting in the UNBSU election begins on Feb. 26 at 12 a.m. and ends on March 2 at 11:59 p.m. Results will be posted on March 3 at 12:01 a.m. To vote, log onto your UNB eservices and click on the “voting” tab.

President

Richard Du

Program: 4th year BSc Mathematics

Home, other than UNB: Fredericton, NB

Fun fact: I was born in a town in north eastern China that is a popular national hiking destination. 🙂

Platform:

Hey UNB! We want to redesign a strong & vibrant UNB community for everyone. Through challenging the status-quo with innovative bold actions, we will make UNB a place like you’ve never seen before

Unite UNB students through spirit and community (Next-level Events, amazing homecoming, supporting underrepresented groups)

Bring new life to the UNBSU (New student jobs, scholarships, new great services)

Change the experience for every single student (smart parking reform, world-class education reform)

For much more information and specifics on these campaign points, go to Redesignunb.com.

Why should students vote for you?

I believe what makes a great president is a combination of passion and experience. Throughout my time at UNB, I have worked to improve student life in many roles on campus. This led to a deep passion for our great university, and contributing in any way I can to help improve student life. If elected, I will bring this passion and experience to my role, and promise to reinvent the UNB student experience.

Vice-president advocacy

Perry Dykens

Program: 3rd year, BA Psychology, with a specialization in Neuroscience

Home, other than UNB: Cambridge, NS

Fun fact: What did the brain say to the activated nociceptor? You’re a real pain!

Platform:

We need to stand together to continue the work that has been completed by our fellow students here at UNB Fredericton. I hope to build on this momentum and focus on four primary areas: Reconciliation, working with the Mi’kmaq-Wolastoqey Centre, Gender Inclusion and Equality, for all genders and all sexualities, Mental Health, working with Counselling Services and building on the work completed to this time, and Learning and Neurological Disorders, working to end the stigma and misconceptions of living with these disorders. Together we will make change happen. Together our voices will be loud. Equality for all, solidarity with all.

Why should students vote for you?

In my life, I have learned that discrimination can take many forms. I want to work towards a future where no one faces discrimination, for any reason, as no one should be ashamed of any aspect of themselves. Beyond this, I have experience working with the NBSA to advocate on your behalf to your political representatives and I understand the stress and importance of this role and the similar role with CASA. I also have experience organizing and staging large scale events, and a strong educational and personal background in many of the areas in which I hope to focus.

Simal Qureshi

Program: 3rd year, Renaissance College

Home, other than UNB: Stephenville, NL

Fun fact: I am the educational proctor at Neville-Jones Residence.

Platform:

I hope to empower, educate, and excite UNB students through:

Striving for equality and social justice for all individuals

Addressing the mental health epidemic and working to create a communicative platform for all mental health clubs and societies to work collaboratively on

Working with the NBSA towards taking proactive approaches towards increasing funding for sexual assault awareness and prevention

Working towards a sustainable UNB through implementing open education resources and improving waste management on campus

These initiatives combined form a powerful, cohesive vision for UNB students to share and feel welcome in a community that fosters inclusion and celebrates diversity.

Why should students vote for you?

UNB is a community full of strong students, powerful leaders, and aspiring visionaries. If elected as vice-president advocacy, I hope to paint a cohesive and inclusive vision for all UNB students to share; one where ambition, innovation, and growth is stimulated and celebrated. I truly care about this school and wish to work with the strong minds and hardworking spirits that this school is equipped with. Together, I hope to create positive change, increase campus resources, and further UNB initiatives. Therefore, I ask you, UNB students, if you share a similar vision, then vote Simal Qureshi for vice-president Advocacy.



Sydney Rankin

Program: 2nd year, Bsc Medicinal Chemistry

Home, other than UNB: St. Margaret’s Bay, NS



Fun fact: I spent my summer volunteering in India, where a 6 year old boy named Babaloo thumb-wrestled me out of a pair of sunglasses. I’m still waiting for a rematch.

Platform:

Sustainable Development -increase awareness around global initiatives, implementing simple proactive alternatives for students that will have mass impact on protecting the environment while minimally affecting their everyday routines, i.e. fair trade alternatives, plastic water bottle free, increasing online textbook access.

Social Justice- Fostering sense of community & fighting for equality across all student groups particularly those underrepresented. Continuing to stand behind mental health initiatives, increase access to transition and acclimation resources for new students.

Quality of Experience- Engaging, high quality event production, revision of campus parking arrangement, transparent communication. Working with administration to better manage internal scholarship distribution.

Why should students vote for you?

Simply put, I love being part of a university so innovative and rich in community. If elected to this position it would be my pleasure to work tirelessly, ensuring the highest quality student experience for all, one which fosters diversity and nurtures self-expression. I would use my desire to push boundaries to fight for the rights students are entitled to, while maintaining complete transparency with the student body. Freddy Beach is my favourite place to call home, and I would hope to use my time in office to create this dynamic for students to share in for years to come.

Vice-president internal

Ali Balcom

Program:

Home, other than UNB:

Fun fact: I spent last summer in the Kingdom of Bhutan, a country that measures Gross National Happiness and the only country in the world without traffic lights!

Platform:

Guarantee our education is world-class, by holding professors, instructors, and administrators accountable to students

Ensure the removal of W’s from transcripts & ensure we acquire a 24-hour study space

Cultivate a positive environment for all students, particularly those of minority groups

Challenge hate with love to ensure UNB is a space where all students feel safe and supported

Improve outcome of counsellor projects through providing enhanced structure and support

Support Open Educational Resources: free, accessible alternatives to textbooks

Why should student vote for you?

UNB would not exist if it weren’t for us: students. We have the power to transform UNB from a great university into an amazing one. Having studied at Mount Allison University, UNB, and Sherubtse College in Bhutan; living both in residence and off-campus; and studying in a variety of faculties, my understanding of the university experience is as diverse as it is deep. I understand UNB’s strengths and realize how we can improve. My previous leadership experience, combined with my in-depth understanding of UNB and the Student Union, fuel my passion to inspire change that benefits students.

Vice-president finance & operations

Madeliene Gorman-Asal

Program: 2nd year, BSc Biology, minor in Computer Science

Home, other than UNB: Fredericton, NB

Fun fact: I can sing the alphabet backwards!

Platform:

I commit to managing the UNBSU operating budget with careful, fair and impartial administration and practicing diligent fiscal responsibility. Allocation of funding to events that foster a positive and inclusive university environment would be my priority. Through the careful control of internal spending and a focus on increasing revenue through new sources of community sponsorships, more resources would be available for investment into cultivating an academic environment appreciative of our diversity and enthusiasm as a school. My vision is to have a campus where every student has a sense of belonging.

Why should students vote for you?

I believe that the UNBSU can provide opportunities for every student to get involved. As VP Finance and Operations, I would support clubs and events that have considerable outreach and impact on student life, and encourage the growth of initiatives that inspire belonging. I would work diligently to increase revenue sources such as community sponsorships to grow the Student Union budget, allowing for more avenues for involvement. I am extremely passionate about this school and I would greatly appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the many accomplishments that are sure to come this forthcoming academic year.

Emily Meagher

Program: 3rd year, Biology, minor in Computer Science

Home, other than UNB: Truro, NS

Fun fact: After first year, I drove zodiac boats through 14-foot tidal waves as a summer job!

Platform:

My vision is to support the creation of student-focused events and initiatives that would contribute to a stronger and more inclusive UNB community. I will strive to optimize the UNB student experience for you and your peers through hard work and careful allocation of funding. To engage and involve more student on campus, I will work towards the creation of more student jobs with the Student Union and an increased access of Clubs and Societies to resources such as marketing and sponsorship. I wish to focus the budget on events and projects that address current and future student concerns such as mental health, sustainability and diversity.

Why should students vote for you?

You should vote for me because I want to create opportunities and a budget that are focused on you, the UNB students. From my experiences as both a councillor on the UNBSU and a residence proctor, I have learned how to orchestrate successful student programs with responsible budgets and high turnout. I promise to make myself both accessible and approachable to address any questions or concerns you may have, and always do my best in working towards a sustainable solution. I plan to provide frequent office hours in a safe space for sharing meaningful discussions and hot beverages.

Vice-president student life

Benjamin Palmer

Program: 3rd year, Business Administration

Home, other than UNB: Fredericton, NB

Fun fact: I travelled around the world in 6 months!

Platform:

UNB is one of the oldest institutions, spirited home away from home, and biggest parts of each of our lives. Student Life at UNB is a truly unique experience we can redesign together.

Let’s take a critical look at per-student event and service costs, apply a minority lens in the beginning stages of what we create, and reallocate resources based on the value and true usage. Let’s utilize our existing amazing events as the backbone to launch new ones like UNBfest, HoCo 2k19, and Frostival at UNB. Let’s redesign a strong and vibrant UNB community for everyone.

Why should students vote for you?

If elected, I’ll get to see the greatest displays of UNB spirit of the year and play a role in ensuring everyone is able to relate, then contribute. It means my promise to make the already great campus culture we have even more inclusive and engaging doesn’t stop after O-Week. It means redesigning our university to be exactly where you belong–together.





