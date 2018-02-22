UNB’s Sports Business Conference aims to inspire innovation

A group of UNB students are putting together Atlantic Canada’s first ever sports business conference, and if they have it their way it will be a sign of things to come for the university and its community.

The 100 per cent student-led UNB Sports Business Conference is set to take place from March 23-25, and will feature a jam-packed lineup of speakers, panels, networking opportunities and even a competition for attendees.

However, for conference co-chairs Kristian D’Amore and Charlotte Sampson, the importance of the event extends beyond the realm of sports business. The two third-year student athletes are hoping that a successful conference will spark interest and ideas for organizing other student led-initiatives across campus, regardless of the topic.

“I think what’s special about this conference is that it is 100 per cent student led, and us being co-chairs—we come from totally different backgrounds with Charlotte being a math major and I study sport management… Our team comes from four or five different faculties and it’s really igniting this passion for student led initiatives and the business of sport,” said D’Amore.

The idea to host a sports business conference came from the realization that similar conferences have been successful across the country but were still non-existent in Atlantic Canada.

“We thought that there definitely was a gap out east in terms of a sports business conference and we thought that people would get really excited about the fact that it’s something new and fresh and exciting in the maritimes,” said Sampson.

As for the conference itself, Sampson and D’Amore hope that attendees will begin to see a career in sports business as a legitimate possibility while providing them with them with the tools and networking opportunities to make that a reality.

“A lot of people feel like it’s difficult to break into the industry and it’s something that a lot of people wish that they could be a part of but don’t really know how,” said Sampson, adding, “People that are involved in sport tend to lose their passion as they age and decide that it’s something that they can’t have a career in…We want to abolish that notion.”

The conference is certainly not short on interesting speakers with impressive resumes, both in and outside of the context of the sports industry. These include former CFL commissioner and current Canadian Tire vice-president of marketing Jeffrey Orridge, as well as former owner, president and CEO of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, Anthony Leblanc.

It will also feature four panels on topics ranging from the development of inclusive communities to the future of technology in sport.

A theme that will be highlighted throughout the conference is the importance of innovation in the sports industry.

“Innovation is what kind of makes a name for yourself in the sports industry that is so competitive. I think that’s why innovation is so important, especially today when things are moving so quickly,” said Sampson.

D’Amore added that while conference is focused on sports, the knowledge gained will be applicable to all industries, making it appealing even to those who are not interested in working in sports.

“Our speakers come from diverse backgrounds and sure we’re talking in the context of sports but the takeaways can be applied to so many different industries. So, our goal is to take those takeaways and apply them in your career,” he said.

One way that they will try to encourage innovation among conference attendees is through a pitch competition on the final day of the conference which will earn the winning team a $500 cash prize.

“That’s a way we hope to involve students and allow them to show their ideas and be a part of the conference first-hand,” said Sampson.

Attendees will also gain access to two after-parties, offering them a unique opportunity to network with like-minded students and industry professionals.

According to D’Amore and Sampson, early response among students has been positive and they have already sold out their early bird passes just one week after registrations opened.

