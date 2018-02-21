Plots open for rental in Campus Community Garden

Students and community members interested in using UNB Fredericton’s Campus Community Garden once the snow melts can now register for plots.

The garden, which is located on campus behind the Neville Homestead, will be open to renters for the first time this summer, after three years of planning by the Campus Food Strategy Group (CFSG).

The group is looking forward to seeing people use the garden—not only because it serves as a sustainable food resource, but also because it will bring people together.

“I’m personally really excited for people to actually be in there and for it to be a community space for different members of the UNB community to come together, get their hands dirty and grow some food,” said Aiden Pluta, CFSG member and student at UNB.

For those who are unfamiliar or inexperienced with gardening—but are curious and want to rent a plot—there will be workshops throughout the growing season. While there are no set dates at present, Pluta said the group is currently planning events like seedling workshops and workshops to do with maintenance and upkeep.

“Even if someone has absolutely no garden experience, what we want to do is start them off by doing seedling workshops on how to actually plant plants, and then we’re going to do a soil mixer to integrate new and old gardeners that are renting at the garden,” said Pluta.

The idea for the garden was actually formulated years ago. According to Pluta, it took the CFSG about three years to go through the whole process—but they were ultimately successful, and the group was able to break ground in June 2017.

“There were a few [former members of the CFSG] who had worked on this project and had gone through the process of applying to the university and other different stakeholders to get funding for the garden,” said Pluta.

The plots themselves are four-by-eight feet and cost $20 each—or $10 for students. The registration form for the plots are available on the CFSG Fredericton Facebook page. Plot numbers will be assigned on April 30.

Photo by Cameron Lane.