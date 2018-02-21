International Student Advisor’s Office Wall of Fame highlights ‘Humans of ISAO’

After profiling many of UNB’s international students on social media last fall, the International Student Advisor’s Office (ISAO) launched a physical “ISAO Wall of Fame” this month.

The exhibit, located on the ground floor of the C.C. Jones Student Service Centre, features nine profiles from the series “Humans of ISAO,” a project created to highlight some of UNB’s international students.

International student advisor Hillary Nguyen launched “Humans of ISAO” last fall, at the beginning of her work term with UNB. Nguyen sought out international students through a weekly newsletter and social media platforms.

“We started off with the project thinking it was more likely to be ‘student of the month’ or something like that—but I had quite a few [students] reach out to me wanting to be a part of [Humans of ISAO], so I decided to do one every week,” said Nguyen.

“The hardest part of the project is to try and fit almost two hours of interview into one post that will allow the audience to understand the ‘Human of ISAO’ in the same the way that I did.”

At that point, the project was only showcasing the students and their stories on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The ISAO Wall of Fame was later developed as an extension of the Humans of ISAO project, providing a physical home to the project.

Currently the exhibit showcases nine profiles at a time. The photos will be rotated out throughout the year to include the stories of other international students.

According to ISAO director Nancy O’Shea, a ‘Human of ISAO’ is “any international student who is willing to share a small part of themselves and their story” with the UNB community. Raven Lee-Mills, a UNB student from Jamaica and the events coordinator of the UNB International Student Association, was the project’s first feature.

“I hoped that the Canadian students on campus would see [my profile] and be encouraged to learn more about their international friends, or be further encouraged to make friends with international students,” said Lee-Mills.

Until now, “Humans of ISAO”has only profiled individuals. Going forward, the ISAO is hoping to also capture photos at campus events to show international students’ involvement in the campus community.

“I started this position worrying that I wouldn’t be able to know a lot of faces and create connections with the students. But through Humans of ISAO, I actually got to learn a lot, not just about the students themselves, but also about their cultures,” said Nguyen.

O’Shea said that this is a long term initiative for the International Student Advisor’s Office.

Photo by Maria Araujo.