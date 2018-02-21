Call Mr. Robeson: A story of civil rights struggle in the segregated United States

Paul Robeson was a forerunner of the American civil rights movement, actor and singer, among other things. His life was permeated by struggle and song, a life of passion, talent and a dream of re-shaping the United States as he knew it.

Robeson, born in New Jersey in 1898 to persecuted African-American parents (his father a former slave), became a concert musician and actor. Through this exposure to large audiences, he gained fame and a voice that would allow him to begin a racial dialogue across the country in the 1950s.

This exciting life story is told by renowned stage actor Tayo Aluko in the performance Call Mr. Robeson, which will be presented at the Fredericton Playhouse on Feb. 22. Winner of both the Fringe Review Outstanding Theatre Award in 2016 and the Best Male Performer in 2008 at the Brighton Fringe Festival, Aluko’s production has also played New York’s Carnegie Hall in 2012, other eminent Fringe Festivals in Canada, and shows in Nigeria, Jamaica and New Zealand.

The Nigerian-born actor, producer and writer of the show has been showcasing the life of Paul Robeson after leaving his career as an architect and property developer in early 2009. The one-man show is a rollercoaster of emotion and events, mirroring Robeson’s life.

Aluko discovered Robeson’s story in June 1995 while performing. “I was singing in Liverpool and I sang a particular spiritual called ‘My Lord, What A Morning’ and a lady said to me that I reminded her of Paul Robeson and was wondering if I sang any of his songs.

“I hadn’t heard of him at that point, and then by chance, about two months after that I was in a library in Liverpool and I saw a biography of Paul Robeson. I recognized the name and borrowed the book, and discovered in it an absolutely amazing story which I decided there and then needed to be shared. At that point I wasn’t a playwright, so I went looking for people to write the play, but to make a long story short, ten years later I began writing and performing the show myself.”

Aluko has travelled internationally with the show, and says “wherever you go, people at the end of the show say that they really enjoyed it.” In many ways, Aluko’s performance tours have been similar to Robeson’s life.

“[Robeson] visited several places in the world, and I don’t think there’s a country that I have travelled to that he didn’t go to,” said Aluko, adding that this global perspective on Robeson’s story is appropriate. “Even though he was African-American, the story is really one of internationalism and he had concerns for people all over the world.”

What were these international concerns that brought Robeson so much attention? He discussed events such as the Spanish Civil War, and of course the fascism on the rise in Europe during the 1940s. Yet, his most controversial statements were his views on communism, coupled with his desire for equity, which lead him to being blacklisted during the McCarthy era and deemed “un-American.” Robeson was denied the ability to travel outside of the USA, and through this he could not express his views of racial equality around the globe.

According to Aluko, Robeson’s persecution by the United States federal government and his views that shape modern society afford Robeson an undying relevance. “As I carried on doing the play, his relevance to my life and the lives of everybody around me and the lives and politics of everyone of the entire world, remains constantly renewed,” said Aluko.

“So much so that it is not really difficult for me, with almost every performance, to write an introductory note which picks up what is happening in the news today and shows why Paul Robeson’s story, his inspiration, his politics and his worldview are still worth consideration today. So, I find him a constant and ever-renewing guide to not just my life, but I would argue to the lives of everybody today.”

This may be driven by the deep passion and emotion at the heart of Robeson’s cause, a feeling that Aluko has captured in his show and performance of songs performed by Robeson himself. As well, the audience has the innate desire to hope for Robeson and his cause, as we today have the hindsight of understanding the injustices he faced.

Unfortunately, in Robeson’s own life, he was far ahead of his time. It is easy to see how Robeson’s views would be seen as radical in this period, says Aluko, “if you consider the fact that Paul Robeson was saying the things that Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X were saying 30 years before they did.”

That being said, Robeson’s words are just as relevant to the world today as they once were nearly 70 years ago. Since 2008, Aluko has watched the world change and voice Robeson’s concerns, but without the desired return.

Aluko particularly noted the election of President Barack Obama. “People thought, broadly—I wouldn’t say completely wrongly, but it wasn’t entirely correct—that we had turned a chapter in U.S. history. But I think that Barack Obama’s presidency and what has happened since reminds us that the struggle of all people throughout history is never won.”

This is one of the many lessons that are put forth by Robeson’s story, and explains not only why Aluko was so compelled to tell the tale, but why Robeson’s legacy has been so enduring.

“Figures like Paul Robeson come along to remind us, that he acknowledged all of those people that went before and encouraged people to join their own fight. So, what we are finding in the USA now is that conditions are not too dissimilar from Robeson’s time in many ways. And so, people have to use whatever means they have, and whatever tools they have to continue to fight the system and to strive for justice and for peace,” said Aluko.

Aluko will bring this story to life Thursday night at the Fredericton Playhouse. No matter how you identify, this show is an entertaining and thought-provoking piece that you’ll want to see.