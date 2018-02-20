NB Film Co-operative Opens Registration for Annual Workshop Series

The Fredericton installment of the New Brunswick Film Co-operative’s (NBFC) annual filmmaking workshop series is back to help educate New Brunswick’s cinephiles on various aspects of their craft.

The series, scheduled throughout the coming months, offers classes on many aspects of filmmaking—including screenwriting, editing, production design, location, sound design and music scoring.

“The workshops are great, as they are a good jumping off point for those wanting to get involved in the film community in New Brunswick. They are low in cost and a great way to learn and get to know other like-minded people who want to tell their own New Brunswick stories creatively,” said Cat LeBlanc, NBFC membership services director.

According to LeBlanc, the NBFC has been organizing workshops since its inception nearly 40 years ago. “It’s a way to be inclusive and to encourage people to [realize] there’s something going on right in their own city,” she said.

The workshops take place in Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton—and vary from introductory all the way to advanced levels. A new addition to this year’s list is a stunts workshop for film and television.

With over 20 years of experience in film, LeBlanc still takes workshops. “I don’t think you ever stop learning—and I don’t think you can learn all there is to know about every topic by just taking one workshop, so a lot of our members will typically take multiple workshops from different instructors to get something different from each session. Film is a craft that you really need to work at, and that takes time.”

LeBlanc said she especially learns from people who have recently started out because they have fresh ideas and perspectives. “It’s really important to never think that you know it all when it comes to creative arts, because there’s always something you can learn,” she said.

LeBlanc became involved with the Film Co-op in the early 90s after meeting some of the filmmakers involved with the organization at that time. She signed up for workshops—and through them, met people in the industry, gaining the necessary training to work on a member’s production.

Looking back, she recognizes that it can be intimidating to try new things, especially in an environment you might not be familiar with.

“I think sometimes, you just need to jump in and the workshops are a great starting point. It can be overwhelming to think that you’ve got a story idea but [aren’t] sure how to make it into a script, format it and get these ideas across to other people. Once you get the training and you get to know people, that will help you get your ideas to life,” she said.