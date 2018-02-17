UNB students might see the ‘W’ removed from their transcripts

UNB Student Union vice-president internal Chris McGinn is working on a proposal to remove the “Withdrawn,” or “W,” from students’ transcripts.

This would allow students to reduce their course load and leave classes with which they are struggling without obtaining a “W” notation on their transcript and the negative connotations that come with it.

“Right now, you are able to withdraw [from a class]—but you do get a ‘W,’ which is supposed to carry no academic penalty…but it does. It has a negative stigma around it and it causes lots of stress,” said McGinn.

Congrong Xu, a fourth-year student at UNB, said that a “W” on her transcript was for a course that didn’t meet her expectations. Even though she feels comfortable with the notation itself, she would have preferred if the withdrawal date was extended to a month after term starts.

“We only have one week to drop classes with no notations—and a lot of the time, it takes longer for people to know if they like the course or not,” said Xu.

During the October 2017 Registrar’s Advisory Committee meeting, McGinn learned that the withdrawal notation is supposed to be an internal tracking mechanism, and that it was a surprise to the committee that students were so concerned about it.

According to registrar Shawna Bergin, the withdrawal notation is just a part of each student’s story in terms of course registration with no academic penalty.

“[McGinn] has brought in the students’ perspective and put light on the negative aspect of the ‘W,’ which has been very helpful for the [Registrar’s Advisory Committee],” said Bergin.

Bergin also said she thinks that many students see the withdrawal date on the calendar—but they do not really understand the meaning of “W.”

“It represents something that I was not able to finish,” Lucia Mukondomi, an engineering student at UNB.

Mukondomi believes that the “W” is open to different interpretations. “If someone does not really know [the student’s] story, [they] can view the student as not organised, lazy or associate any negative characteristics with dropping many courses,” she said.

McGinn’s proposal would affect university-wide regulations, thus impacting both UNB Fredericton and Saint John. McGinn plans to have his proposal prepared for the next Academic Policy and Procedures meeting on March 15. Should McGinn receive support for his proposal at that meeting, his proposal will be passed on to the senate, who will decide whether or not to approve it.