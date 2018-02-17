Dalhousie, Mount Allison win AUS Curling titles

The Dalhousie Tigers and Mount Allison Mounties have returned home as champions this week after winning the 2018 Atlantic University Sport Curling Championships.

The AUS championship season kicked off over the weekend at the Capital Winter Club in Fredericton. The Mount Allison women’s team and Dalhousie men’s team claimed their titles on Sunday, as Dalhousie beat the hosting UNB Varsity Reds by a score of 8-1 while Mount Allison handed the Memorial Sea-Hawks a 6-2 defeat in the finals.

The Mounties and Tigers each started their tournaments off on a high note on Thursday afternoon. Mount Allison defeated the UPEI Panthers 8-3 before winning 7-5 against Memorial later in the day, while Dalhousie cruised to a 14-0 victory over Acadia.

The Mount Allison women’s team suffered their only defeat of the tournament on Saturday evening, losing 8-5 against Dalhousie. The Tigers ended the round-robin portion of the tournament with the top seed before being upset by fourth-seeded Memorial in the semi-finals on Sunday morning.

The Dalhousie men’s team finished their tournament undefeated, but did have a pair of close calls with a narrow 5-4 win over UNB on Friday morning and a 4-3 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies in their final round-robin match on Saturday.

The Varsity Reds men’s team, who last won an AUS curling championship in the 2014-15 season, enjoyed a strong showing during the four-day event, finishing the round-robin in second before defeating Memorial University 7-2 in the semi-finals to earn a place in the championship match.

Led by skip Jack Smeltzer, UNB fell behind Dalhousie early in the final game, finishing the third end trailing 3-0 before getting on the board in the fourth. Tigers’ skip Robert Mayhews added four more points in the fifth end before sealing victory in the sixth.

Despite losing to Dal in the finals, UNB will join the Tigers at the 2018 U Sports Curling Championships, which will be held in Leduc, Alberta, beginning on March 24.

UNB’s women’s team was not quite as successful, finishing the round-robin ranked in fifth with a 2-4 record. After a rocky 0-3 start to the tournament, the Justine Comeau-led Varsity Reds rebounded with a 2-1 record in their final three matches—picking up a 4-2 win over St.FX and an 8-5 win over Saint Mary’s.

However, it was not quite enough to earn a place in the semi-finals. The Varsity Reds women’s team competed at the U Sport Championships in both of the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, but failed to qualify this year.

Photos by UNB Athletics.