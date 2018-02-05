“Time speeds up as you get older”: Art of the Possible Address Aging, Past Experiences on Excellent Debut Passerby

“It’s almost as if you’re disrobing in public,” said Colin Fowlie, describing songwriting for Art of the Possible’s debut album, Passerby.

The Fredericton-based band launched the record on Friday, Feb. 2—alongside a performance at 8:00 p.m. at the Grimross Brewing Company to celebrate the occasion.

The band, originally formed in 2015, has undergone a journey filled with failures and successes to reach this first milestone. Colin Fowlie (vocals, guitar, songwriting), mentioned that he had been playing with Jarret Meadows (bass) and James Rooney (drums) well before the band’s conception. Three years later, the band includes new members: Camilo Villamizar-Báez (guitar), Huey Lord (keyboard) and Colin’s sister, Megan (vocals, kazobo, auxiliary percussion).

“We first started playing a few cover shows, and I had been writing music in the background—and then brought them to the band…They enjoyed them; they resonated well, so we started just by playing the song ‘Passerby.’ We took some material that I had written for acoustic and adapted that to the band. We really just built it up a little bit at a time—a few songs at a time. We’ve now gotten to the point that we can play a full set of all original material.”

Fowlie, the band’s songwriter, promptly explained how every track he writes has a piece of himself in it. Except for “For the Money”—which Colin describes as an opinion and a commentary more than a reflection of his own life, every song on the album draws heavily on his past experiences.

“I didn’t really settle down until I was in my 30s. That decade in my 20s of, you know, starting a career, screwing up, being young, having relationships that work, relationships that didn’t…All of that feeds the songwriting process.”

After listening to “Bury Me,” the line that definitely stood out the most was, “November wind blows / now you’re the last leaf left upon the tree.” Discussing the line’s significance, Fowlie said, “You know, meeting younger people that will try to push you aside and will not pay attention to what you’re doing musically because you’re older and don’t fit in with the crowd. Time speeds up as you get older, so it’s a bit of a warning. It’s not gonna be long until you’re completely isolated.”

Fowlie has opened himself up to write his songs—and that transparency is just one of the factors that proves Passerby to be a genuine record, with years of experiences and sentiments poured into it.

Art of the Possible has been described as a band that has no true genre. When asked about what band AoP sounds like the most, Colin simply responded with: “There really isn’t one.”—a statement that holds true after listening to the EP.

Art of the Possible has quite an eclectic sound. Colin credits the fact that the band itself is not comprised by musicians that love one single genre, but by musicians that love many. Passerby contains sounds close to jazz, latin, blues and 90s grunge rock—and it works. Every song in the EP is ultimately great and truly demonstrates the band’s musical knowledge and ability.

Passerby is definitely worth a listen. Art of the Possible have succeeded in putting out high-quality material. There is a lot of potential in this band, and it is clear that their future is bright.