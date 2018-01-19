UPDATED: Founder of National Socialist Canadian Labour Revival Party says that poster campaign a direct response to UNB posters advertising lecture on ‘Black aboriginal people of colour’

By Emma MacDonald and Emma McPhee

New white-supremacist posters, this time with the National Socialist Canadian Labour Revival Party (NSCLRP) logo on it, were spotted around UNB campus on Friday.

Michael Thurlow, the self-proclaimed founder of the NSCLRP, said in an email to The Brunswickan that the poster campaign was “direct response to posters/advertisement on campus which was anti-European and posters regarding a lecture on ‘Black aboriginal people of colour.’”

The new posters have been found in MacLaggan, Tilley and Carleton Halls. UNB Campus Security was ripping them down as they find them.

UNBSU Indigenous Representative, Ryan Wallace, says they weren’t necessarily surprised by the appearance of the various posters on-campus this week given comments they have overheard in private settings or online.

“It is a bit upsetting to know that the posters were put on campus as UNB has been a place where I always felt safe to be who I am,” said Wallace. “I’m thankful for the profs coming forward and addressing the posters in classes and other students standing up against the posters.”

According to David Stonehouse, spokesperson for UNB, campus security is still investigating and city police are being notified as the investigation continues.

“We will continue to monitor, and continue to remove and investigate any material that is counter to our commitment to a safe and respectful environment for all members of the UNB community,” said Stonehouse in a statement to the Brunswickan.

The Brunswickan has been unable to discover whether or not there is security footage of the areas where the posters were placed. According to Stonehouse, this information is specific to the investigation and cannot be divulged.

“I cannot speak to the specifics of the investigation as I would not want to jeopardize the work of the investigators,” said Stonehouse.

There were two types of posters found on the UNB campus on Friday. One claims that the posters’ messages contain the opposite of hate speech. The other appears to address the Brunswickan’s article on the posters found at UNB on Tuesday.

“The National Socialist Canadian Labour Revival Party urges you to consider why the campus has published lies in regard to our poster campaign regarding the issue of aboriginals,” is written at the start of the poster.

On Thursday, the NSCLRP, an anti-Semitic group, claimed responsibility for the posters found on campus on Tuesday.

In the email sent to the Brunswickan from the NSCLRP on Thursday, they said they would put up two new posters on campus.

“While our New Brunswick branch made the mistake of failing to attach our Party Name to the posters, we have since rectified this and will be continuing with the campaign with two new posters which address the poor journalism which has made a mockery of our intended message.”

According to Wallace, it is important for people to continue their advocacy efforts regardless of events similar to the ones that have occurred.

“I think the only thing we can do is, as Indigenous people, is to keep being resilient and keep educating people about our culture, history, and all the wrongdoings we faced and those we are facing today. And for non-Indigenous people, to keep advocating too, to support Indigenous friends and peers, to keep standing up against racists comment when they hear them.”