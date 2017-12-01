Log In

Frames ripped off SUB walls yet to be replaced

One of the missing frames from the SUB main floor. This photo, taken in December, features posters from the December display.

If you’ve walked the Student Union Building’s (SUB) main floor lately, you’ve probably noticed several missing frames.

The spots have been vacant for almost a month now, after the frames were ripped from the walls on Nov. 3, according to UNB Security director Don Allen.

Allen said that at the time of the incident, the frames featured Remembrance Day posters in honour of past UNB students’ service.

“I think that’s what made it more significant—the nature of what [the posters] were intended for,” said Allen.

Two students were identified through the SUB’s video surveillance system, and are being dealt with internally.

Becky Sullivan, SUB director, said that new frames have been ordered—but they have yet to arrive.

