TEN ARTSY THINGS TO DO IN FREDERICTON – DECEMBER, 2017

Editor’s Note: These ten listings are hardly—hardly!—the only Artsy Things To Do this month; while I have selected ten that I think are interesting and eclectic, always remember that there are many other wonderful things happening in and around the city all month long. To let us know about an upcoming Artsy Thing To Do, email arts@thebruns.ca—we may feature your Thing in an upcoming issue! For more information about any of the following listings, please use your social media lurking skills and/or consult Google. All Artsy Things can be very easily found.

Dec. 1: Christmas Tree Lighting. Kick off the holiday season with Fredericton’s Tree Lighting Ceremony! Gather at the Legislative Assembly for a candlelight parade to City Hall, with musical accompaniment by the Fredericton Concert & Marching Band and UNB Chorale. Free hot chocolate and apple cider will be provided, with Santa himself handing out candy canes to little ones…and starving students. Legislative Assembly, 706 Queen Street, 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 2-3: The Nutcracker. The holiday classic returns to the Fredericton Playhouse (for two performances!), with this adaptation presented by Dance Fredericton and featuring guest artists from the Royal Winnipeg Ballet Company and Louis-Philippe Dionne, the former soloist with the Atlantic Ballet Theatre of Canada. You’ll have Tchaikovsky’s score stuck in your head all December! The Fredericton Playhouse, 686 Queen Street, 7:00 p.m. (Dec. 2) and 2:00 p.m. (Dec. 3)

Dec. 7: Fredericton United Comedy Collective Open Mic. Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s Fredericton’s finest stand-up comedians! This long-running open mic, held the first Thursday of every month in the Wilser’s Room, gives comics from Fredericton, Saint John and beyond the chance to show off their finest five minutes of material, plus a headline set by a buzzworthy jokester. All performers will be funnier than the opening line of this entry. The Capital Complex, 362 Queen Street, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: NEW CONSTELLATIONS. This new nation(s)wide tour of music and arts features eclectic lineups which combine Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists coming together to share music and writing. Each stop of the half-music, half-literary tour includes a rotating cast of celebrated artists alongside a core roster of Indigenous artists; Fredericton’s stop features performances from Mo Kenney, Rich Aucoin and UNB’s very own Sue Sinclair! The Fredericton Playhouse, 686 Queen Street, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8: The Fabulously Rich – Tragically Hip Tribute. Following the news of Gord Downie’s cancer diagnosis, a group of old friends from Charlottetown, P.E.I., who had once played together in high school decided to reunite and pay homage to one of their greatest musical inspirations. The band has learned so many of the The Hip’s tunes, no two sets are the same! Proceeds from each show are donated to The Downie Wenjack Fund—just as Gordie himself would’ve wanted. The Capital Complex, 362 Queen Street, 9:00 p.m.

Dec. 14-16: A Christmas Carol. Theatre NB returns for its seventh production of the Charles Dickens classic. While the story remains the same each year, the company ensures that each production is uniquely distinct from the last. This year, they’ve cast women to play many of the story’s traditional male roles—including legendary curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge. This production, led by guest director Ann-Marie Kerr of Halifax, promises no “Bah, humbug!”s The Fredericton Playhouse, 686 Queen Street, 7:30 p.m. (with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday)

Dec. 16: Christmas Brewery Tour. Fredericton is quickly becoming Atlantic Canada’s Craft Beer Capital—come see why for yourself on this tour! With three brewery stops, the tour offers the opportunity to learn more about the brewing process, meet the people behind the drinks and, most importantly, have some samples! Graystone Brewery, 221 King Street, 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: 10th Annual Feels Good Xmas Party. Local arts organization Feels Good—the brains behind each summer’s Folly Fest—takes over the entire Capital Complex for the tenth incarnation of their annual holiday bash. Local bands the Hypochondriacs, Some Dads and the Montgomery St. Band will offer up tunes. The venue will also play host to art, theatre, DJs and lots of fun and games. Plus some special cocktails! Discounted tickets available at the door to all who bring nonperishable food items—something we can all feel good about! The Capital Complex, 362 Queen Street, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22: Tomato Tomato’s Maritime Christmas. Husband-and-wife duo John and Lisa McLaggan will bring down-home traditions, favorite songs and new classics to the Fredericton Playhouse with their new holiday show. Joining the duo will be Cape Breton’s Heather Ranking and Pictou County’s Dave Gunning, offering stories, memories, laughs and surprises in an evening that promises to remind audiences what makes a Maritime Christmas so special! The Fredericton Playhouse, 686 Queen Street, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: Cinderella…With A Twist. DuffleBag Theatre will delight audiences with their telling of the classic Cinderella story, which features plenty of hilarious twists. The group’s “fractured fairy tales” have become an annual favourite, full of unexpected fun and audience participation. Best of all, the performance is “Pay What You Will”—great for both student and post-holiday shopping budgets! The Fredericton Playhouse, 686 Queen Street, 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.