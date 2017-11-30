Semester Overview of UNB athletics

As the fall term comes to a close, UNB Athletics are also winding down until January. The Brunswickan has gathered together the stats of all the teams that have played so far this year to see how they stack up:

Volleyball

Men’s volleyball began their season with two losses and a single win during the AUS/RSEQ interlock tournament hosted by Dalhousie University in September. This, followed by a loss to the Tigers the next weekend, left UNB’s record at 3-0. In a change of momentum, the Reds have won their last two games against their conference rival Dal, and have brought their record to 3-3 heading into next semester.

Despite a slow start, the women’s volleyball team is showing promise coming out of the first semester. Though their record does not reflect it with no wins and nine losses, the majority of their sets have been scored within a four-point margin. Similar to last season, the team will be entering next semester without a win, trying to earn their spot in the AUS Championship.

Basketball

Men’s basketball has had a stellar season so far this year. The team has managed a 7-1 record and is placed first in the AUS going into next semester. In addition to leading the league of eight teams, UNB players are leading the way in points and assists. Most notably, fifth year Javon Masters is the current record holder for all time career points scored in the AUS and is in pursuit of the USport record set by Boris Bakovic of 2282 career points.

Women’s basketball will be entering into next semester with a record of 5-3 putting them in second place in the AUS behind Acadia and tied with Memorial. Despite injuries across the board, the team was able to pull together finishing their semester with a dominating performance against memorial of 85-55. UNB’s Emily McLeod currently leads the league in blocks.

Hockey

Half way through the season the Reds have sustained their dominance in the AUS with a record of 14-2, with both of those losses occurring outside of regulation time. UNB is leading in total goals scored with 73 and has the least goals against in the league with 32. The only two teams to challenge UNB, St. FX and Acadia, are placed second and fourth respectively.

Football

The Red Bombers had a 5-1 record in the regular season and with a total of 231 points (51 more than the next best team). They allowed only 105 points against, with what was the second lowest amount in their league. After a dominating performance against the UNBSJ Seawolves at a score of 66-0, the Bombers moved on to face the Dalhousie Tiger in the championship match at home. UNB won in a score of 39-35 in the first time the two teams had met in a championship final since 1953, claiming the AFL banner. UNB players Hunter Sturgeon, Turner Sturgeon, Matt Fagan and Jacob Hanscomb all received league major award recognition.

Rugby

Women’s rugby was able to extend their three season long win streak to another championship banner against the St. Thomas Tommies in a score of 32-22. The last time the team lost was during the 2015 regular season. The team had a total of 12 points against them during the 2017 regular season and 22 in the post-season, all of which were scored by STU.

Soccer

Men’s soccer finished their season in a loss at the USport national championship against the eventual fourth place finisher, the University of British Columbia. They finished second in the AUS to the eventual USport champions, the Cape Breton University Capers. The Reds had the third best regular season record in the AUS (7-3-2). The team was second in the league in goals with 25 and tied for second in goals against with seven. Their leading scorer, Dan Walker, was third in the league in both goals (eight) and total points (11).

Women’s soccer carried momentum into the AUS tournament, but was stopped by the Cape Breton Capers in the semifinal by a score of 4-0. The team was 4-4-4 record in regular season, with no losses in October. UNB finished with 11 goals for and 15 against. The Capers went on the place second in the USport national championship.

Swimming

UNB finished in fifth place in the team standing at their last meet of the season. The team was led by second year Noah Horwood who placed second in the 50 breaststroke, narrowly missing the USport standard, and Jennifer Moore, who place fourth in the 50 freestyle. Overall, the Reds had 20 top eight finishes at the Kemp Fry invitational and are continuing their training into the holidays to prepare for AUS in February.

Cross Country

The women’s side was led by Fredericton native first-year Jenna Keilty in 12th position. Fourth years Callie McGuire and Rachel Bennett ran to finishes of 19th and 25th place respectively, closely followed by Natalie Tremblay at 27th and Jana Giles at 29th. Though the group had a strong showing, the team placed fifth with a score of 109. UNB women composed the smallest group of runners, with only five women competing.

UNB was edged out by five points on the men’s side for a team finish of fourth. The team was led by Michael Colford in 12th position and Ian Verschoor in 18th. Isaac Cull, Trevor Morrison, and Ben Tremblay composed the middle of the pack at 22nd, 26th and 28th place. Dawson Nancekievill followed closely by Mitch Spragg rounded out the men’s team placing in third and 34th out of the 45 men to finish.

Lacrosse

Mens Lacrosse finished 5th in their league in both the regular and post seasons. The team was led in points by Michael Oblenes with 23 total, followed by Chris Burgess with 22 and Zachary Dunseith with 12.