State of the Child report breakfast to be held on Monday

On Nov. 20, Universal Children’s Day, New Brunswick Champions for Child Rights Inc. is partnering with the New Brunswick Child and Youth Advocate (NBCYA) to present the 2017 State of the Child Report at a breakfast event.

The State of the Child Report, given annually, focuses on the current rights of children and youth in New Brunswick. Previous reports also noted new policies and relevant statistics.

The NBYCA is responsible to protect the rights of all minors and ensures that their opinions are heard by legal institutions and organisations. In addition to the report, NBYCA takes action by ensuring the provincial government follows the United Nations Conventions on the Rights of the Child.

“This report is not only for policymakers and program deliverers, but to all those in the province who care about children and youth,” said Child, Youth and Seniors’ Advocate Norman J. Bossé in a press release.

In 2016, a major part of the report addressed concerns related to the quality of mental health services provided to the young New Brunswickers. This year, the focus is on youth criminal justice.

“Often times children and youth who may find themselves in detention centres, group homes, or medical and psychiatric facilities may have difficulty exercising their right to play, as well as their right to information,” said Autumn Locke, a a social work student at STU. “Youth need access to information so as to ensure that they can develop to their fullest capabilities.”

Locke have been actively involved in children’s rights advocacy through their practicum at NB Champions.

“[What] I am most excited to see [is] adults in positions of authority—such as the Departments of Education, Social Development and Justice and Public Safety—as well as youth-serving organizations, listening to the voices of youth in our community,” said Locke about the breakfast event.

This event is open to all community members and will be held on Monday from 7-10.30 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza.