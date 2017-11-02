TEN ARTSY THINGS TO DO IN FREDERICTON – NOVEMBER, 2017

Editor’s Note: These ten listings are hardly—hardly!—the only Artsy Things To Do this month; while I have selected ten that I think are interesting and eclectic, always remember that there are many other wonderful things happening in and around the city all month long. To let us know about an upcoming Artsy Thing To Do, email arts@thebruns.ca—we may feature your Thing in an upcoming issue! For more information about any of the following listings, please use your social media lurking skills and/or consult Google. All Artsy Things can be very easily found.

Nov. 2: The Capital Project Presents: Awesome; I Shot That! Local filmmakers Tim Rayne and Arthur Thomson have been hard at work on The Capital Project, a documentary and web series examining New Brunswick’s music scene. This special gala event will be held at the Boyce Farmers Market, and will combine screenings of film segments with performances from the featured bands. What makes the night unique is that the event will itself be filmed and will ultimately serve as the documentary’s ending; to this end, the filmmakers encourage attendees to take pictures and videos for possible inclusion in the final product. Are you ready for your close-up? Boyce Farmers Market, 665 George Street, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 2-5: Silver Wave Film Festival. Now in its 17th year, the annual festival returns, again promising something for everyone: multicultural representation; youth screenings; French and English programming of various genres and lengths; plus a comprehensive industry series, which brings experienced producers and filmmakers together. Friday night’s screening event will even offer “Killer Ducks & Zombies.” Roll out the red carpet! Various locations.

Nov. 6: Grownups Read Things They Wrote As Kids. The popular podcast and radio series comes to Fredericton for an open-mic evening of embarrassment as adults read their cringiest book reports, love letters, poems and journal entries to a room full of laughing (but supportive) strangers. Dear Diary: please don’t let anyone find my old diary. Charlotte Street Arts Centre, 732 Charlotte Street. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 9: Kenny vs Spenny Comedy Tour. Join Canadian comedians Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice, creators and stars of Kenny vs. Spenny, at the Fredericton stop of their cross-Canada tour. At each show, Hotz and Rice will present rare and unseen footage from the KvS vaults—including footage broadcasters previously deemed too graphic and outrageous to air! Delta Fredericton Ballroom, 225 Woodstock Road, 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 13: Monday Night Film Series presents An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. Ten years after Al Gore’s Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth, the politician and environmentalist offers a follow-up, presenting new research which demonstrates that fourteen of Earth’s hottest years in recorded history have been since 2001; the film is essential viewing—now more than ever. Tilley Hall 102, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16: A Passage to Bollywood. Navdhara India Dance Theatre, a contemporary dance company based out of Mumbai, bring a vibrant performance full of foot-tapping music, colourful costumes and a gripping plot to Fredericton in time for Diwali—the Hindu festival of lights. Expect classical Indian songs as well as the latest Bollywood hits in an exciting blend of music, dance and theatre. The Fredericton Playhouse, 686 Queen Street, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 22: “Oh What A Night!” Christmas Show. Straight from Las Vegas, the cast of “Oh What A Night!,” an internationally-renowned tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will celebrate the Christmas season with a new show paying tribute to two classic American performers. In addition to bringing thirty of the legendary Four Seasons tunes to life, the performers will also pay tribute to Andy Williams (aka “Mr. Christmas”). In the 60s and 70s, Andy Williams’ television show was a household staple, particularly his annual Christmas shows. Come witness the crew recreate the iconic sounds of such holiday staples as “The Christmas Song,” “White Christmas” and more! (Yes, it is Christmastime already. I know!) The Fredericton Playhouse, 686 Queen Street, 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 23: Wannabe! A Tribute to the Spice Girls. With live vocals, original choreography, British accent and platform shoes, the five ladies and their six-piece band promise a serious dose of 90s nostalgia as they bring one of Canada’s premiere Spice Girls tributes to Fredericton. From backup dancers to flash-mobs to gospel choirs to celebrity guests, each show offers a surprise twist—so stop right now, thank you very much, and grab your tickets! Charlotte Street Arts Centre, 732 Charlotte Street. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 26: Walrus + WHOOPS-Szo + chillteens + DJ Dizzy Kitten. To celebrate the release of their debut full-length album, “Family Hangover,” Halifax-based band Walrus is heading on an East Coast tour with some of their favourite musical friends. Joining their stop at the Capital Complex will be WHOOP-Szo, returning to town after a triumphant Pre-Pop show in October—alongside local favourites chillteens and DJ Dizzy Kitten. The Capital Complex, 362 Queen Street. Doors at 9:00 p.m., show at 10:00 p.m.

Nov. 30: In Conversation: Lecture on Canadian art. Join Beaverbrook Art Gallery’s chief curator, Jeffrey Spalding, and art historian and curator Dennis Reid for a free highly-animated conversation on Canadian art entitled “Viewing some impressive examples of mid-twentieth century abstraction in Canada.” Take the time to explore the Beaverbrook’s newly-unveiled pavilion. Admission to the entire gallery is always free for UNB and STU students! Beaverbrook Art Gallery, 703 Queen Street, 7:00 p.m.