This week in UNBSU council

At this week’s UNBSU council meeting, the results of the by-election were made official and a 24/7 campus study space was proposed.

The meeting began with Matthew Poirier, the UNBSU’s chief returning officer, speaking about the by-election results. Poirier noted that computer science councillor Téa Fazio’s name is still not appearing on the results page because of the accented letter in her name. With a portion of the newly elected senators and councillors present, the results were made official by the Student Union.

The possibility of 24/7 study space on campus was also proposed Sunday night. Headed by councillor Seshu Iyengar and president Herbert Bempah, the proposal has already gone to Barbara Nicholson, UNB’s associate vice-president of capital planning and property development, and George MacLean, UNB’s vice-president academic.

“We’re going to ask for the university to open up the Science Concourse as a 24/7 study space, probably starting during the midterm season and going into exams,” said Iyengar. “But ideally, in the future, this could be a kind of more permanent fixture, so we’ve been consulting with students, we got student statements involved in the proposal from a variety of faculties.”

Iyengar also said that they’ve put forward ideas to address concerns with the security of the study space, and any potential mental health implications that could exist with a 24 hour study space.

The UNBSU will be addressing masculinity and mental health during Movember this year. Part of this initiative will include a new installment of their Breaking Stereotypes campaign, coming out on Nov. 9. Grayson Beairsto, the UNBSU’s vice-president of finance, has been working on arranging an event on toxic masculinity that will also occur in November. More details will be forthcoming.

Other topics brought up at the council meeting included the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which will be held on Nov. 20, the inclusion of rape culture on campus in the Student Union’s code of conduct and and the finalization on the details for the UNBSU’s harvest party on Oct. 30.