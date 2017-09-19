Student Union has first council meeting

The Student Union held its first council meeting on Sunday at Planet Hatch. The meeting served as an opportunity to transition from the old council to the new one, and to set the agenda for the next few months.

The most pressing news from the UNBSU is its upcoming by-elections, which are being held for the positions of indigenous representative, computer science councillor, three student senators and an education councillor.

The nomination period runs from Sept. 25-29 and campaigning will last from Oct.2-6. The voting period begins on Oct. 9 and concludes on Oct.13.

Textbook prices campaign

Some new developments that are happening at the Student Union were announced at council, including the launch of the textbook prices campaign.

The UNBSU has partnered up with the university libraries to advocate for UNB’s adoption of open education resources—an online version of textbooks that is much cheaper and accessible for students.

Volunteers needed for UNBSU teams

The Student Union executive also brought up volunteer applications for UNBSU teams—a new expansion of the Student Union created with the hope to increase the reach of the Student Union and to provide new opportunities for student participation.

Applications are now open for students to apply to volunteer for one of the UNBSU service/program coordinators. These include initiative surrounding mental health and multiculturalism and Drink Smart. Successful applicants will be placed on teams of five or six that will plan events, projects and campaigns.

“We really encourage a lot of students to apply to be a part of the Student Union because it truly is fun and is a great way to positively impact the UNB community,” said UNBSU president Herbert Bempah.

UNBSU exec to present Action Plan

According to Bempah, the UNBSU executive will present “Our Action Plan 2020” at next week’s council meeting, a strategic plan that outlines the Student Union’s vision for the next three years.

“This is really a whole opportunity to communicate the relevance of the Student Union, what it is doing and to be able to provide a fresh, stronger, bolder organization that students can identify with, and [students] can actually rest assured is working for them. [Something] that is for students, by students,” said Bempah.

Included in the UNBSU’s Action Plan is a detailed annual plan for this upcoming academic year.

“I am feeling really positive about this upcoming year with the Student Union. Even just when we had this first short meeting, everyone was really enthusiastic,” said UNBSU secretary Natasha Williams.

“The reports made by our executive all seemed really positive. All the things they’ve got going on sound really exciting and like they could bring significant change on campus.”