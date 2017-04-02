Fredericton Burger Battle back for another round

Tell me: what’s better then a big ol’ greasy burger paired with one of New Brunswick’s craft products? Nothing!

Back for another year, the YFC Burger Battle will showcase local restaurants’ most mouth-watering creations from March 25 to April 8. The event started in 2015 as a way to showcase burgers in Fredericton.

There are over 15 different restaurants taking part in the festival this year, including Catch Urban Grill, Ringo’s Bar & Grill, Westmore Street Pub, The Hilltop and King Street Ale House. Those looking to take part in the battle should visit one of the participating restaurants and order their burger.

In the past, the burgers featured in the battle have gone from one end of the line to the other. Back in 2015, Isaac’s Way made a burger that had pulled duck and a fried egg on it. Fast forward to this year, McGinnis Landing will feature Chef Marty’s “Tennessee Bourbon Burger.” It’s a burger created with the best of Tennessee: a beef burger gets brushed with a bourbon glaze, then topped with candied bourbon bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and bourbon mayo.

The Fredericton Craft Beer Festival has taken over the event as the presenting sponsor and organizer. This year they are giving you another reason to take pictures of your food by offering a chance to win a gift card for one of the participating restaurants. All you have to do is order a burger and one of the many New Brunswick beer, cider, or meads. Then, hashtag your picture on social media with #YFCBurgerBattle.

Lloyd Chambers is one of the Co Founders of the Fredericton Craft Beer Battle. He said his favorite part of the event is getting the people to participate.

“Seeing all the pictures of people enjoying the burgers and local beers — that is my favorite part.”

This time of year tends to be a whirlwind for students. Between end of term classes, having to sort schedules for next year and trying to cram for exams, many students will be resorting to stress eating. Why not take a study break next week, grab your friends and head downtown for a drink and a burger?

Chambers said that the turnout for the event continues to grow.

“Turnout has been great, we still have room to grow and would love to see everyone get involved in the coming years,” he says. “In five words or less: it’s burger enjoyment!”