Artist Profile: Danielle Hogan

Danielle Hogan’s art works are characterized by coexisting contradiction. The paintings are colourful, yet subtle. The strokes show intricate detail of the simple yet astonishing beauty of the world’s scenery, and is displayed on the walls of Gallery 78 on Queen Street.

The 43-year-old describes herself as a mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, artist, PhD candidate, educator and feminist.

“I am a person who turns to making things to process the world around me,” she said. “I make tokens — to give as gifts — as a way of processing [and expressing] my love, praise, care, my connection, my concern and my grief.”

Hogan travelled to Barcelona, Spain, to pursue her love of art that she first developed as a watercolour painter.

“I become a water-colourist when I travel,” said Hogan, adding that it is “a methodology rather than an occupation; the practice of watercolour slows down the gulp-like aspect of seeing for me.”

When she arrived in Barcelona, she struggled to take in the simple things — the smells, sounds, sights and textures.

Travelling is a privilege, said Hogan, and she pays her way through fully immersing herself in the new location.

“Conceding to each new situation by suspending judgment and yielding to commonality of human experience represents the choice,” said Hogan.

While in Spain, Hogan said she loved to experience the street art and the sensuality of Barcelona’s culture as a whole.

For Hogan, there is no particular place where a piece might start, but when it’s finished, the piece is whole. She said having her work displayed in Gallery 78 is an honour she is proud to hold.

“Though I will say that I am extremely humbled to be recognized, by association, with the work of such brilliant artists as Molly Lamb Bobak, Brigid Toole-Grant, Brigitte Clavette, and Ann Manuel,” said Hogan.

She said the Patakis, who have owned and run Gallery 78 for three generations, took her in when she was in her 20s when she was an inexperienced artist. Hogan said their faith in her ability had a lasting effect.

Another benefit to having her art exhibited in Fredericton is the connection to her family, partner and daughter. Hogan said this connection is important because making art can be lonely.

But what does Hogan have in store for her future? If you had asked her in her 20s what her future goal was, Hogan said it would have been success.

“Today, I’m less certain about exactly what that means for me — success — and even what it means to our society in general,” she said.

Despite not knowing what success might mean now, Hogan wants to remain true to her and those she cares about.