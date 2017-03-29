Boil water issued on campus UPDATED

More buildings on the University of New Brunswick campus are set to close for repairs of the water pipes.

Marshall D’Avray Hall, Aitken University Centre and BMO building will be closed at 9pm Wednesday evening, according to a media release.

“Our crews worked diligently to address the issue and the broken water main has been repaired, however as a precautionary measure, we are planning to repair another section of pipe this evening,” the release said.

According to the university the buildings will open Thursday morning for regular business.

Both STU and UNB remain under the advisory.

This comes after parts of the University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University Fredericton campuses have been placed under a boil water advisory after a water main burst early Monday.

The Aitken University Centre, Marshall D’Avray Hall, J. B. O’Keefe Centre, Vanier Hall, and George Martin Hall are under the advisory.

“All water destined for drinking, preparing infant formulas and juices, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking and dental hygiene be held at a rolling boil for 1 minute,” the university said in an email to students.

Jeffrey Carleton, director of communications, said these types boil orders usually last 24 to 48 hours.

He said he hopes that by Friday the university water system will be back tomorrow.

“It just means that in a piped water system that’s carrying water once it loses pressure they just want to make sure that it’s flushed and it’s back to it’s safe operations,” Carleton said in an interview Tuesday.

He said the university distributed bottled water to the students living in Vanier Hall and also at the J.B. O’Keefe Centre.

“It was an inconvenience, and people were generally understanding,” said Carleton.

He said that the meal health in George Martin Hall used paper plates and utensils for the students. For many, he said, the biggest inconvenience was having to travel to other buildings to use the washroom or shower.

Health Canada will be making the final decision to lift the boil water order.

The email stated that water would be restored to the buildings around midnight.

Sonya Gilks, director of communications at UNB, said that crews have worked tirelessly to locate where the break occurred.

“It is currently being repaired and this work should be completed later this evening,” she said.