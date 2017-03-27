Boil water issued on campus

Parts of the University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University Fredericton campuses have been placed under a boil water advisory after a water main burst early Monday.

The Aitken University Centre, Marshall D’Avray Hall, J. B. O’Keefe Centre, Vanier Hall, and George Martin Hall are under the advisory.

“All water destined for drinking, preparing infant formulas and juices, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking and dental hygiene be held at a rolling boil for 1 minute,” the university said in an email to students.

The email stated that water would be restored to the buildings around midnight.

Sonya Gilks, director of communications at UNB, said that crews have worked tirelessly to locate where the break occurred.

“It is currently being repaired and this work should be completed later this evening,” she said.

No further information was provided about the length of the advisory.

More to come.