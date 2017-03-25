Election results to be approved March 26

UNBSU is set to vote on the approval of the recent student union election results during their next council meeting on March 26.

The vote, which took place from Feb. 27 to March 3, saw 1259 of 5512 — or 22.8% of registered students — cast their ballots.

Both incumbents and candidates have hinted at electoral reform for the student union, as low turnout rates are a recurring issue.

The union president-elect is Herbert Bempah, the VP internal for the 2016-2017 school year, who is a business administration student hailing from Ghana, West Africa.

Bempah beat out his opponents with 773 votes compared to Haley MacIsaac’s 279 and Julian Renaud’s 101.

VP external was a three-way race as well, with Madi Banks 456 votes yielding a win over Nick Bransfield’s 380 and Nate Wallace’s 259.

VP internal was among the closest votes, with Chris McGinn winning with 541; a mere 32 more votes than Caroline Mercier’s 509.

VP finance Grayson Beairsto retained his current position with a successful yes/no vote.

Brian Tozer is also returning to his position as VP student services and will also fill the role of beverage services.

Despite being contested, Tozer won out against his opponent Leopoldo De la Torre 725 to 285.

Andrew Ward was elected to a two-year term as a student senator following his 2016-2017 term as science representative.

The two Board of Governors student representatives elected were Eke Kalu and Julian Renaud.

Running uncontested, Rosalie LaBillois will be returning as the Aboriginal councillor and Jacquiline “Jackie” Toner will be return as the LGBTQ councillor.

Also running uncontested were Jonathan Lazarey, who is set to be the new off-campus councillor, Lydia MacLeod, set to be the women’s representative councilor and Parker Somerville filling the role of accessibility councillor.

Only two department representatives saw multiple candidates, with Perry Dykens winning the position of arts representative with 91 votes compared to his opponent, Aaron Scott who attained 59.

The role of Business representative was won by Chantal Beriault with 82 votes, narrowly defeating Madison Bearisto’s 70 votes and Gracen Wyton’s 48.

Emily McMillan will reprise her role as Nursing representative, Christopher Murray will return as Computer Science representative and Louis Cormier will continue as the Forestry representative.

Several new faces ran uncontested as well, with Seshu Ivengar being elected science representative, Jill Pilgrim as the new law representative, Shanece Wilson becoming the new engineering representative, Emmanuel Hebert taking over as the new kinesiology representative and Simai Qureshi replacing Hayden Cole as the Renaissance College representative.