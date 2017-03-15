UNB Varsity Reds over the break

While some students went home to rest or down south for some sun, a number of our student athletes were in the midst of their AUS banner attempts or were preparing themselves for Nationals.

Among those were the Men’s and Women’s Varsity Reds basketball team who were in Halifax March 3-5 for the AUS Championship games. Both teams had first round byes so their first games were Saturday March 4.

The Women were matched up with the CBU Capers. The Capers lead the scoring in the first quarter, with the Varsity Reds staging a comeback to head into half twim up 27-2, but the back and forth action between the two teams favoured the Capers going into the final minutes of the game. The UNB side were unable to keep up and they lost the semi-final game 56-52. Hannah Currie was named player of the game for the UNB side.

The Men’s team faced off against the SMU Huskies. The Huskies got an early lead and never gave it up, despite the Varsity Red’s best efforts. Trailing in the at half, the Varsity Reds attempted a comeback, coming close to the Huskies in the third quarter, but the Huskies were relentless and the game finished 81-68, pushing the Huskies to the finals and ending the Varsity Reds banner attempt.

UNB Men’s volleyball team beat the Dalhousie Tigers in a best of 3 series to win the AUS title for the second year in a row. After a less than perfect season filled with injuries, the Varsity Reds beat the higher-ranked Dalhousie Tigers in straight sets in the first game of the playoffs.

They then recreated the magic in front of a home crowd at the Currie Center on March 5, taking the game 3-1 to book themselves a spot at Nationals in Edmonton, March 17-19. Veteran player Eivind Anderson led the Varsity Reds effort of 32-30, 25-20, 30-32 and 25 -12; registering a match high 26 kills and 16 digs and was named MVP of the AUS Championships games.

The Brunswickan wishes the Men’s team the best of luck this weekend.

Members from both the Men and Women’s UNB Track and Field team were away in Edmonton Alberta for their USports championship meet from March 9-11.

Five athletes donned their Varsity Reds singlet to represent UNB in a variety of events with two finishing top 10 in the country: Sydney MacDonald competed in the pentathlon on the first had a stellar day setting both new UNB and NB U23 records in her event and finishing seventh in the country overall. The second day of action saw Victoria LeBlanc who was ranked 14th for long jump and finish in 12th, and Liam Turgeon, a weight-thrower, finished 11th in his event: one spot up from his entry rank.

The third day of action saw women’s co-captain Tess MacDonald finish in seventh place in the triple jump and Jon Gionet finish in 12th place for shot put.

The Varsity Reds Men’s hockey team played the St.Fx X-Men in a best of 3 AUS championship finals series. In a repeat of last season’s AUS banner game, the X-Men beat the Varsity Reds by 2 games to take home the banner.

The first night of play hosted at the Aitken Centre on March 7 saw the X-Men take the game 2-1, with UNB’s lone goal coming from Cameron Brace in the first period to tie the game 1-1. The visitors scored their second goal 14:48 into the first period.

The Varsity Reds couldn’t find the back of the net in the following periods even though they outshot the X-Men 17-2 in the final period, and the game ended 2-1 to the X-Men.

The second night of play at Antigonish saw the X-Men become back to back AUS champions for the second season. The Varsity Reds had an early lead; up 3-1 in the second period with Philippe Maillet opening scoring for the UNB and Philippe Halley scoring the next two goals.

The X-Men then went on to get 4 goals of their own, making the score 5-3 to the X-Men. Chris Clapperton would get his own goal to make it 5-4, but the Varsity Reds would get no closer and the game ended 5-4 the the X-Men.

The Varsity Reds defend their national title on home ice at the Aitken Centre March 16-19 with their first game on March 16 against Queen’s.

The Brunswickan wishes the Men’s Hockey team the best of luck in their attempt at back to back National Championship title.