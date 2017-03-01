Season in review

As many of the regular Varsity seasons end, the Brunswickan is looking back at how the teams have fared since the beginning of their season, back in the fall semester.

The women’s basketball team had a superb start to their season, winning their first four games before losing to the nationally-ranked SMU Huskies by just 5 points. Undeterred, they then went on a two-game winning streak before losing, once again with less than 10 points difference. Every game that the Varsity Reds lost was separated by an 11-point difference or less, a testament to the defensive capabilities of the team.

“I think what went really well for us this year was our defensive effort; our offence wasn’t always as consistent as we would have liked, but our defence kept us in games,” said veteran player Laura Kaye.

Fourth-year teammate Hannah Currie admits that the losses were often tough pills to swallow. “Our regular season was filled with ups and downs. We faced a ton of adversity, losing some games we shouldn’t have … our league is so unpredictable, and so crazy that it truly challenges us to compete every single weekend and game to the highest we can.”

The Varsity Reds ended their regular season on a 4-game win streak, bringing their team stats to 15 wins and 5 losses, and ranked first in the AUS standings heading into playoffs. They also clinched a first round bye.

The men’s basketball program had a rocky start to the year with a string of injuries in preseason as well as team cohesion problems, the root of which was the addition of seven new players with no established team identity. Their first two games ended in losses before the team learned to work together, and won their first set of games in a double header against the UPEI Panthers, and again against a very strong SMU Huskies side.

Their third loss of the season came at the hands of the CBU Capers by just a single point before they wrapped up the first half of their season by winning at home against top-10 nationally-ranked Dalhousie Tigers.

The second half of the season was a mixed bag that included star player and leading national scorer Javon Masters being sidelined with an ankle injury. However, the UNB side managed to get it together when it mattered, and ended their regular season with a five game winning streak and clinching a first round bye.

Masters had this to say about the season: “It was good for sure, we just needed to find an identity with the amount of new guys that we had, but I think we are playing our best basketball right now especially going into playoffs.”

Both basketball teams head to Halifax the weekend of March 2-5 with a championship on their minds, something that has not been back to Fredericton for the men’s team since 1967.

The UNB Varsity Reds Men’s Hockey team has had an amazing season leading up to AUS Playoffs. Ranked first in the AUS throughout the whole season, the team stayed focused and maintained a great performance on the ice. “Our performance and success has no secret recipe,” said assistant captain Robert Mignardi. “We hit the ice, and setting goals and staying consistent as a team comes into play.”

Contrary to popular opinion, hosting the University Cup has not put added pressure on the UNB side. “Making it to Nationals is part of the big picture, but it’s not the whole picture,” said defensemen Matt Petgrave. “Getting the opportunity to play in front of our home crowd is more exciting than anything. We take it one step at a time, game by game.”

The team finished their regular season with a record of 25-3-2, a nine game winning streak, and were ranked first both in the AUS and nationally. At the time this article was written the UNB side had begun their playoff season, hosting and beating the SMU Huskies twice in a best of 5 series.

The Varsity Reds Track and field team had one their best seasons to date. In 7 track meets, it saw 15 school records broken among the men and women’s side.

The women’s team although small held their own and finished in third place at AUS championships. “It seems like three was our number this year,” said head coach Jason Reindl.

“We finished third as a team in the conference, we had 3 winners at AUS and we have 3 [athletes] going to nationals, which is a new record for the team.”

Co-captain of the women’s team, Cailie McGuire, agrees this season was one for the books for the program. “This season displayed how the commitment, dedication, depth and talent of this team continues to grow. The women’s team is small but mighty, contributing almost half of the total medal count [of both men’s and women’s team].”

As three female athletes – fellow co-captain Tess McDonald, Sydney MacDonald and Victoria Leblanc – head to nationals held in Edmonton, she is excited for things to come for the relatively new track program. “It is extremely exciting for everyone involved as the goal of qualifying more athletes to USports championships is becoming more attainable every year.”

The men’s side fielded their strongest team ever for AUS championships, finishing in second place. This is a feat head coach Reindl is very proud of. “This year our men’s team came into this year looking to improve on last year and without a doubt we achieved that goal. The guys set 13 UNB records, finished second in the AUS, and have pushed the envelope in performance expectations.” With one male athlete, Jon Gione, heading to USports Championships fourth-year veteran Jonathan Bunn concedes second wasn’t the spot they were aiming for. “We had the strongest men’s team this year ever at UNB. We knew we had a chance of claiming the team title at the AUS Championships. As a team we came together and put our best efforts but came up short. Overall, I think we’re happy as a group and we are looking forward for the years to come! AUS is always exciting and talking to Dalhousie team members, we had them scared for a while.”

Although not bringing home the banner is a sore spot for the men’s team Bunn admits that it didn’t sour the overall experience: “Everyone was there to support each other and we ended up happy.”

It was an extremely tough season for the Varsity Reds women’s volleyball team, one that saw games frequently ending in defeat. “It was very hard losing almost every match of this year’s season, and not knowing what it felt like to win a game was kind of devastating,” said veteran and standout player Maggie McLenahan.

McLenahan, who often lead the UNB effort in games, acknowledges that their 15-game losing streak was very tough on a team comprised mainly of rookies. The team’s first win of the season came in February, unfortunately the wins only lasted two more games and the UNB side lost the rest of their 20 games, and didn’t qualify for playoffs.



In the face of all the defeat, the Varsity Reds still put their game faces on and played hard every game – something McLenahan acknowledges was a highlight of the season. “We didn’t give up, no matter the circumstances … although our season finished short, the team is ready to make improvements, train hard and thrive to be the best we can be in the 17/18 season.”

The men’s volleyball team fared better than their female counterparts, winning 9 of their 16 regular season games. In what was a very mixed season, with their longest winning streak in the first half of their season only being two games long, veteran player Samuel Alves contributes the lack of consistency to injuries among starters.

“Our season definitely had some ups and downs. Early in the season we struggled with consistency due to some major injuries to regular starters but fortunately we caught our stride and peaked at the most opportune time heading into playoffs.” Indeed, the team did peak in the second half of the season only losing three games and winning three of their last four games prior to playoffs.

At the time of print the Varsity Reds had travelled to Halifax and beaten the Dalhousie Tigers in a best of three game series, they have to win the next game in order to bring home the AUS banner.

The Brunswickan wishes all the teams and athletes the best in their playoff seasons and national conference championships efforts.

Words by Anne Ugabi, Pat Troy & Sarah Badibanga