UPDATED: Residence Don Positions Removed

UNB Fredericton Residential Life is removing the position of don this upcoming September and instating two more full-time coordinators.

The changes were announced at Wednesday’s Board of Dons meeting, and house teams were emailed afterwards.

Dean Martin, director of ResLife, said he was restricted in what he could discuss because of budgetary approval.

“We also wanted to make sure we were giving dons and proctors ample notice, and so this was the earliest I could do that.”

In the past week, new proctors have been hired for the 2017-2018 school year, without knowledge of the upcoming changes to their job, although Martin says their job description will remain the same.

“What this is going to do is this will create proctor opportunity for folks, as there is going to be a senior proctor in each residence.”

Normally a proctor receives their room in the residence for free, however, the new position of senior proctor will be team lead and receive a yearly stipend to be split between two terms. Returning proctors will be invited to compete for the positions in each house.

Apartments used around campus by former dons will be made available to 25 or older undergraduate students, or graduate students.

“There is a market for those folks, and we haven’t really been able to accommodate them … this will serve a niche for those upper year students who want their own space but still want to live on campus,” said Martin.

The additional ResLife coordinators will be hired on in May, and the residences will be distributed between all three coordinators, with senior proctors as the point of contact for the residences themselves.

“All of the responsibilities that have fallen on Krysta [Skentelbery] will be divided up among the three so each will own certain portfolios,” said Martin.

The decision itself came from a recommendation in an external review of residence life in 2014 and what Martin has seen other residences in Canada do on campus.

“This model that we’re switching to is much more common across the country and North America. It’s one that most schools have.”

Martin said making the changes to the system wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly, but he hopes that students will as feel comfortable approaching the ResLife coordinators as they did the dons.

“Dons are wonderful, I wish we could keep the dons and the RLCs, but obviously we can’t have our cake and eat it too.”

Martin emailed all residence staff to invite them to a meeting to answer questions Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the senior common room in McConnell Hall.

The original meeting was to be held Thursday night, however Martin honoured the request of many proctors who were feeling emotional over the news and requested the forum be pushed forward to Monday.

More to come.