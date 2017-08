Premier Brian Gallant announced funding of a new grant to pay middle class students’ tuition on Thursday and is providing healthcare to international students.

The new grant, non-repayable and targeted at middle class, will be based on family size and income, and could possibly pay up to 98 per cent of a student’s tuition. Both these grants will only be eligible to students applying for student financial assistance from the province.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.