UNB Grad on shortlist for Canadian Space Agency

A UNB graduate is on the shortlist to join the ranks of the Canadian Space Agency.

Crystal LaFlamme received a PhD from UNB in 2014 and now works in Perth, Australia as a postdoctoral fellow.

LaFlamme said she never considered it possible for her to become an astronaut.

After three rounds of cuts to the list of candidates though, she’s on a list of 72 people being considered.

“It is a bit surreal to be included. I immediately felt both nervous and excited,” Dr. LaFlamme said in a press release issued by UNB on Friday.

“Mine was a last-second application –- I just had no idea that I met the fundamental requirements.”

She met the standards in a recent multi-day battery of tests ranging from the physical to mental acuity.

“At times we were brought to our limits physically in both water and on land and then tested for our problem-solving skills,” said LaFlamme.

Chris McFarlane, LaFlamme’s former PhD advisor at UNB, said he’s not surprised she’s made it this far.

“It’s a perfect fit to have an earth scientist like Crystal, with all her skills, to be in the astronaut program,“ said McFarlane.

He said she was one of his first PhD students at UNB and it was clear she had the capacity to do almost anything.

“She was an excellent student all around … she just had a level of maturity you don’t see everyday in terms of grad students,” said McFarlane.

He said one of the things that made him take note of her and offer her the PhD student position at the time was her ability to balance academic and personal life well.

“She would work hard at school but she was also always out running, snowshoeing, skiing … there was always that other part of her life that kept her really well balanced,” McFarlane said.

He added that with regard to other students advancing into grad school, the ability to do the same is an asset.

He recounted the work they did together for her dissertation, involving mapping precambrian rocks in Repulse Bay, Nunavut.

“[It] was pretty hardcore field geology … the experience you get in the arctic kind of tempers you; you get this habit of being careful about what you do in your environment,” McFarlane said.

“I think she’s a great fit for [the space program], not only is she smart, but she’s incredibly athletic and she’s very calm and poised,” he said.