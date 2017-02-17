Sassy or Sympathetic? Social media controversy over safety concerns

The University of New Brunswick is facing backlash after sending out a reaction tweet to students complaining about the decision to remain open during stormy weather.

Students took to the social media outlet to criticize the university for remaining open despite travel warnings from both the RCMP and New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

In response to a tweet by student Paige Kynock, the university sent out a GIF of a crying toddler.

A statement given by the university’s communications department said the tweet was simply a miscommunication.

“It was an attempt to make light of the situation and to express that we are all sad about the snow, given this week’s extraordinary weather events,” the statement said.

But many students weren’t satisfied with that explanation. Keirstin Hoyt said she thought the response was immature and unprofessional.

“Paige was clearly concerned and frustrated that the fact two other colleges, including one on the same campus, had been closed, yet UNB and St. Thomas University decided to stay open. I was initially shocked that they would respond with that GIF — it seemed quite petty,” she said

Hoyt said the GIF made her feel like the university doesn’t care about its students.

“It seemed as though the funding they receive for being open outweighs the safety of their students both on-campus and off,” said Hoyt.

Kynock, a fourth-year student, said she was annoyed by the university’s response to her tweet. She had to go out in the storm to write a midterm and said the roads were unacceptable to drive on.

But despite the response from other social media users, Kynock said she doesn’t think UNB had any ill will towards her.

“It’s not very professional for the UNB Twitter to be responding that way, but I didn’t really see it as that harmful,” she said.

“I don’t think that their intention was to imply that I am a cry baby, but a lot of people took it that way.”

For both Kynock and Hoyt, not cancelling was a bad decision, but tweeting an inappropriate GIF image was even worse.

“I do feel a little disrespected about how I was treated, and when I was apologized to it didn’t seem very sincere but rather a way to try to get people to calm down,” said Kynock.

The university maintains they meant no ill-will.

“We try to keep the tone of our accounts light and conversational, even when conversations are challenging, as we did in this case,” the statement said.