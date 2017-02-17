2017 Education line in provincial budget increased

The province of New Brunswick government has slated an additional $56 million for education in its budget announced last week.

Among the key points for education was a noted 5.4 per cent increase in post-secondary education, training and labour funding.

This was met with some praise, but critics were quick to air their concerns.

The NB Student Alliance pointed out on Twitter that despite the noted increase, it wasn’t obvious where the 5.4 per cent number came from.

This is because funding for PSE was noted to have an increase of $45 million spread over four years.

Additionally, $6.5 million more was allocated toward financial aid, which the NBSA said it hopes this goes toward the Tuition Access Bursary program, which it stated remains underfunded.

The group said this increase is a mere a 1 per cent increase for university grants per year after universities and other initiatives have their share.

Additionally, the budget made no notes about international student health care despite a three-year campaign by the group to work with the government on the issue.

No funding was set aside for on-campus mental health services either, according to the group’s evaluation.

The group said it will have a full analysis of the budget prepared in the coming weeks.

The budget comes at a time when university enrollment across the province is down 3.6 per cent for the 2015-2016 academic year, according to the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission report.

The area with the largest drop in enrollment was international students, with a drop of 5.5 per cent, followed by residents of NB which decreased 4.4 per cent.

There was an increase in students from outside the maritime provinces of 1.1 per cent however.

UNB also published a press release on its website following the budget announcement, stating it will attempt to engage the province in an effort to plan for the future.

UNB President Eddy Campbell said in the release that UNB welcomes the opportunity to work with the government.

“We recognize the significant fiscal challenges faced by New Brunswick and we believe UNB has a critical role to play in building new wealth for a more prosperous, inclusive and successful society,” he said.

The university also took the time to criticize the ongoing freeze on operating grants, as well as the tuition increase cap of two per cent.

It was noted that while the funding framework provided offers a greater level of predictability, the university will be running a deficit for at least two more years as result.

Campbell said the university remains concerned about both accessibility [of PSE] and student debt and has studied how to address these concerns while still delivering quality programs.

“Our fiscal reality has led us to plan a review of our tuition fees for each program we offer,” said Campbell.