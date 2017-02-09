Week in review (Men)

The Varsity Reds men’s hockey team has no intention of slowing down as their regular season draws to a close. They were on the road this past weekend when they faced off against the StFx X-Men and the Dalhousie Tigers.

The game against the X-Men saw a lot of back and forth action between the two sides; the first goal of the game came from the Varsity Reds Chris Caissy 14 seconds into the game. The X-men responded just minutes later to tie up the score before getting another goal 2:58 into the first period, giving the X-Men a lead. U Sports scoring leader Philippe Maillet equalized for the UNB side late in the period.

Mark Simpson scored the only goal of the second period giving the Varsity Reds a lead heading into the last portion of the game; the X-Men equalised 3 minutes into the third period. Dylan Wilick of the Varsity Reds gave UNB the lead again and in the last minutes of the game Chris Clapperton secured the Varsity Reds lead when he added his own goal to the board. The game ended 5-3 to the Varsity Reds, adding to their lead at the top of AUS standings, six points clear of second place.

The winning carried on when they played the Dalhousie Tigers at Dalhousie on Feb. 4. UNB got on the board first, five minutes into the first period, when Cam Braes got a goal past the Dalhousie goalie. Teammate Stephen Anderson made the lead 2-0 four minutes later. Dalhousie responded with their own two goals, and at the end of the first period the game was tied 2-2.

Maillet secured the lead for the Varsity Reds 5 minutes into the second period and Simpson added to that lead later on in the second period. Not shortly after Simpson’s goal Dalhousie returned fire so the second period ended 4-3 to UNB. Dalhousie came out hot in the final period when they recorded a goal in the first minute of the period. Philippe Halley gave UNB back their lead 12 minutes into the third and captain Cam Critchlow secured a Varsity Red win when he got an empty net goal in the final minutes of the game. UNB won the game 6-4 bringing their regular season stats to 23-2-3.

Men’s basketball had a double header when they visited Charlottetown to take on the UPEI Panthers. Friday nights’ action on the saw seventh place UPEI upset third-place UNB, beating them by 15 points. UNB were playing catch-up all night but were unable to overcome the UPEI side and the game ended 92-77. Donnavan Hastings and Hess Mayele were game leaders scoring 19 and 18 points for the Varsity Reds respectively.

Saturday night saw UNB redeem themselves, beating the UPEI side 107-92. The high scoring game saw the Varsity Reds overcome the Panthers in the third quarter of game and held onto their lead till the final buzzer. Hastings lead scoring for the second night with 31 points.

The Varsity Reds host the StFx X-Men this coming weekend in a double header Feb. 10 and 11 in what will be one of their last home games of the season.