Week in Review (Women)

For the Varsity Reds women’s volleyball team, their 15-game losing streak finally came to an end when they beat the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus 3-2 on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and then went on to win their next two games.

In one of the last home games of the regular season, the Varsity Reds battled in through 5 sets to take the game 3-2, with scores of 16-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23 and 15-8. Maggie McLenahan lead the UNB with 15 digs and was also named player of the game, while teammate Megan Kuciak registered 14 kills and 14 digs.

Kuciak went on to lead scoring the next time, when UNB travelled to Acadia University on Feb. 4, recording 13 kills and 16 digs for the Varsity Reds, helping them to their 3-1 win over the Axewomen. UNB took the first two sets 25-16 and 25-18 before a fiercely fought third set saw Acadia rally past the Varsity Reds to take the set 26- 24. The fourth set was much in the same vein as the third. It was a closely fought game, but UNB overcame to win the set 26-24 and their second game of the season.

Their third win was against the Saint Mary’s Huskies on Feb. 5. The game, which went to five sets, saw the Varsity Reds win the first two sets 25-17 and 25-20 before the Huskies found their rhythm and won the next two set 29-27 and 25-19. The Varsity Reds, unwilling to give up their winning streak, fought hard in the 5th and final set to take it 15-9. Kuciak, Kristen Burns and Julia Dimert all recorded double digit kills for the UNB side with 11, 11 and 10 respectively.

For the Varsity Reds women’s basketball team, it was a split weekend on the road when they visited the UPEI Panthers for a double header on Feb. 3 and 4.

The first game saw UNB trailing at the end of the half after a lackluster performance. They bounced back in the third quarter, but didn’t manage to catch up to the Panthers until 2:20 of the fourth quarter when they took the lead. They managed to hold this lead till the end of the game to win it 52-46.

In a close second game of the weekend, the Panthers again took the lead at the end of the first period. They dominated the game allowing the UNB side the opportunity to gain a lead only once in the game. UNB were unable to capitalize on that lead before the UPEI side took it back and held it till the game ended 66-57 to the Panthers.