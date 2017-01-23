Women’s Centre want sexual assault advocate permanently

The university women’s centre are calling for the campus sexual assault support advocate to be made into a permanent position.

The group says UNB, STU and NBCC need to collaborate to solidify the position if they are committed to ending sexual violence on their campuses.

The purpose of the position is to act as a first point of contact for individuals who have been sexually assaulted and provides support and services to them.

The position is currently on a short-term contract arrangement, which requires renewal annually and will expire in April of 2017.

Maggie Fisher is an intern at the centre.

“It’s something people want … we’ve drafted a petition to have the written acknowledgement to show students support this.”

Fisher emphasized that the current advocate is qualified to provide specialty counselling and resources which the traditional campus psychiatrist and counsellors may not be able to offer in these cases.

“[The psychiatrist and counsellors are] not specialized in sexual assault, whereas she has that specialized knowledge and it’s necessary,” said Fisher.

The group said it hasn’t received any direct communication from the university administrations yet, but they have delivered letters detailing their position to the universities.

Sarah Enright, another intern at the centre, said due to the policies relying on having this role, it seemed peculiar to not make it a permanent role on campus.

“They’ve built most of the [sexual assault] policies this year around having this position.” said Enright.

She said having the specialized knowledge and skill set of a sexual assault support advocate available on campus is important since university-age women are most likely to be assaulted.

The press release also cited a CBC investigation which revealed 11 cases of sexual assault in the fall semester of 2015 alone.

That stat indicated a rise in the number of assaults reported when compared to the 17 from 2009-2013, for an average of just over two per semester.

“We really think it’s important that the position become permanent so there’s no chance down the line they can say we don’t need this anymore,” Enright said.

She said she’s not sure if many students knew before that the position would be on a contract that could expire.

“It’s just been ‘here’s this new person on campus, this position exists now’ so I think people assume it’s a permanent thing,”

Enright also said another benefit of it being a permanent position is in the event more advocates are needed they may be easier to create those roles.

“Our goal is just to say to them ‘look, this is something that we want and that students want’ — it’s really important.”