Heritage Week celebrates Canada’s 150th birthday

Other provinces are done in a day, but New Brunswick keeps going all week. First started on Feb. 13, 1996, Heritage Week is a week-long celebration that commemorates the past. This year’s Heritage Week is celebrating 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation as their theme. Heritage Week will be holding over 100 events across the province from Feb. 13 to 20.

Cynthia Wallace-Casey is the manager of heritage education within the heritage branch for the department of tourism, heritage and culture. According to Wallace-Casey, New Brunswick is the only province that commemorates Canada’s past for a week instead of one day.

“Rather than just celebrating heritage and recognising heritage activities during one day, in New Brunswick we do it for an entire week,” said Wallace-Casey.

Wallace-Casey said the primary goal this year is to raise awareness of New Brunswick’s rich past and how it connects to Canada as a nation. Since this year’s theme is Confederation. Heritage Week will be focusing on New Brunswick’s role in confederation.

“The second goal is to raise awareness of the heritage groups and the activities that they support on a volunteer basis throughout the province year-round,” said Wallace-Casey.

Among the many events taking place during Heritage Week, one will be a scavenger hunt hosted by the Fredericton Heritage Trust. Participants will walk around historic areas in downtown Fredericton searching for architectural details.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Wallace-Casey. “There’s a lot of sleuthing involved in that and you have to have a really good eye and pay attention to details.”

In addition, the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame will be having an open house. They will even host special tours that explain how their honoured members contributed to sports — both nationally and globally.

It is worth noting that the artifact featured on the Heritage Week 2017 poster is a quilt from the Kings County Museum. Named the “Confederation Quilt,” it was made between 1864 and 1895 by Frances “Frannie” Parlee.

While UNB currently isn’t hosting any events in relation to Heritage Week, some students believe that UNB should be more involved in the celebration as it’s something important to the people of New Brunswick. One of these students is Catherine Schousboe, a third year student at UNB Saint John who is pursuing a double major in history and psychology.

“We should be proud of our culture and we should remember the many contributions the people of New Brunswick made to Canada,” said Schousboe.

Wallace-Casey said that various groups are still submitting events for the Heritage Week. In fact, the event submissions will be open until Jan. 31. People who submit their events will also receive a Certificate of Participation. Events will be advertised on the Heritage Week 2017 website as well as in the Telegraph Journal and Acadie Nouvelle.